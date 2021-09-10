Demi Rose Nearly Loses Her Dress In Sultry Italy Vacation Photos

Demi Rose is soaking up the sun and offering her 17.4 million Instagram followers an eyeful with yet another eye-popping update. The 26-year-old model and social media sensation, taking a break from her Pretty Little Thing promos, is fresh from stunning snaps marking her travels to Italy, and it was a winner on the fashion front as Demi stunned in a skimpy, spaghetti-strap dress.

Posting ahead of the weekend and backed by Capri’s scenic waters, the British bombshell went goddess-like, with a swipe-right also seeing those straps come down a little.

Demi Rose Stuns In Italy Snaps

Scroll for the photos. They come as Instagram proves a lucrative place for the model who initially signed up to MySpace to escape the school bullies. Demi, who ditched Fashion Nova for rival brand Pretty Little Thing in October 2020 and now boasts a full-blown collection with the label, wowed her followers as she posed in a billowing, white-and-cream, and cupped dress.

Standing on steps descending towards the sea, Demi highlighted her famous figure and the 24-inch waist – a swipe to the right, meanwhile, showed the ex to rapper Tyga seated at a table while in shades. Here, the dress was, well, slipping down a little.

Scroll For The Photos

Demi, who wore circular-rimmed shades and had fans glued to her face as well as her figure, wrote: “Somewhere beyond the sea” for a total 370,000 likes in 24 hours. The model closed her post with a land snap as she meandered local streets and passed a Dior store.

“Love Capri” came in from fellow model Dolly Castro, with fans quickly sending Rose heart emoji. Demi, who lives in Ibiza, Spain, has made major travel headlines over the past 18 months – July 2020 marked the model ditching her London base after a miserable quarantine. Rose, who was body-shamed in lockdown – and clapped back – later opened up to ES, revealing her decision to leave the U.K.

“During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things,” she stated, adding:

“I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting more from Demi – some even think she might be launching a beauty brand.