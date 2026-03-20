Demi Moore Shares Heartfelt New Photos of Bruce Willis on His 71st Birthday Amid Dementia Battle

Demi Moore wished her ex-husband Bruce Willis a happy 71st birthday, taking to social media to share sweet snaps of the beloved actor.

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“Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you ♥️,” Moore wrote alongside the heartwarming Instagram post, which included photos of Willis with his granddaughter, Louetta.

Moore, 61, and Willis were married for 13 years before their separation in 2000. They share three daughters: Rumer, who is Louetta’s mother, Scout, and Tallulah.

Of course, the comments section to the sweet tribute included words of support for Willis, who retired from acting after revealing his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

“May I just say how genuinely admirable the bond you’ve maintained over the years despite taking different paths is? it speaks volumes about the kind and down-to-earth people you are, and that family should always come first, no matter what,” one top comment read.

“Good to see him receiving the love,” another onlooker added.

Emma Heming Also Pays Tribute to Bruce Willis on His Birthday

The Looper actor’s wife of 16 years, Emma Heming, also posted a birthday tribute on Instagram, acknowledging Willis’s battle with frontotemporal dementia.

“Today we celebrate Bruce’s birthday. 💙,” the “47-year-old wrote. “This journey with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) has opened my eyes to the realities so many families face. It’s what inspired me to create The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund to raise awareness of FTD, support research, and stand beside the caregivers who carry so much every day.”

Heming, who shares daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, with Willis, also encouraged anyone wishing to honor her husband on his birthday to “consider supporting the fund.”

In 2022, the family of The Sixth Sense star announced he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. They later revealed he was also battling dementia.

In January, Heming spoke about her husband’s condition, explaining that he isn’t aware that he has dementia. When asked on the Conversations with Cam podcast if the Die Hard legend knows about his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, Heming shared that he is unaware of his condition.

“I think that’s the blessing and the curse of this, Bruce never tapped in — he never connected the dots that he has this disease, and I’m really happy about that, that he doesn’t know about it,” she explained.