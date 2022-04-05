Demi Moore Took A Page From Katie Holmes’ Book With New Beau

Demi Moore is following in fellow actress Katie Holmes’ footsteps with her new boyfriend. Moore is reportedly dating Swiss chef and New York City restaurateur Daniel Humm, and Holmes knows all about dating someone in the restaurant industry.

Moore’s New Guy

Moore and Humm were first linked earlier this month, attending Chloé’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show for Paris Fashion Week. So, what do we know about Moore’s new beau? Humm is known for running upscale restaurants, like Manhattan eatery Eleven Madison Park, NoMad locations in New York and Los Angeles, and Davies and Brook at Claridge’s in London.

Humm has also written several cookbooks, including I Love New York: Ingredients and Recipes and Eleven Madison Park: The Next Chapter. The chef is also involved in charity work. Humm co-founded Rethink Food in 2017, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a more equitable, sustainable food system. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization provided meals for first responders and people living in food-insecure communities.

Her Past Relationships

This is the first person Moore has been romantically linked to since 2013 when she was dating Dead Sara drummer Sean Friday. Before that, the actress was married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2011; their divorce was finalized two years later.

Before her time with Kutcher, Moore was married to action star Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000. The couple shares three daughters and still enjoys a close relationship to this day; Moore spent the 2020 lockdown with Willis and his current wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Katie Holmes’ Chef Boyfriend

Moore isn’t the first actress to look to the restaurant scene for potential boyfriends. Holmes’s last boyfriend was New York City chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. Vitolo works at his father’s restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo, alongside his parents and his two brothers.

Holmes and Vitolo were first linked in September of 2020, stepping out in New York City for dinner dates and shopping. The pair split in April after eight months of dating, but by all reports, it was amicable.

“They split several weeks ago,” a source told People at the time. “There was no drama. It was amazing while it lasted, but they are at very different places in life. Emilio has no hard feelings. His life is in NYC. Katie can’t wait to get back to work and to travel again.”

Holmes might not be with her foodie boyfriend anymore, but it seems like things are going well for Moore. She and Humm haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship, but their recent Fashion Week appearance is pretty solid proof that things are getting serious.

