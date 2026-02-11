Demi Lovato Breaks Tough News to Fans in Order to ‘Protect’ Her Health

As she prepares for her upcoming It’s Not That Deep tour, Demi Lovato reveals some unfortunate news for her fans.

In an Instagram Stories post, Lovato revealed that five of her tour shows had been officially canceled.

“I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can. While starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible,” she explained. “To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour.”

The five stops canceled were Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver.

“I am so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour,” she continued. “And I am so sorry to those who planned to be there.”

Along with the five performance cancellations, Lovato announced the Orlando show would be moved to Apr. 13, which will kick off the tour.

“If you purchased your tickets for one of these shows through Ticketmaster or AXS, refunds will be issued automatically,” she pointed out. “If you purchased from a third-party reseller (StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats) etc, please reach out to your point of purchase. In Orlando, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.”

Lovato then added, “I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me! Thank you for your support always. I love you, and I cannot wait to see you soon.”

This Is the First Tour Demi Lovato Is Going On 2022

The It’s Not That Deep tour is Demi Lovato’s first since her 2022 Holy Fvck Tour.

During a 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, Lovato explained the impact her previous tour had on her health.

“It takes a toll on your body,” she said. “I’m not 15 anymore.”

Before 2022, Lovato toured nonstop between 2009 and 2016.

“Sometimes I think it’s time for me to move on,” she continued. “But I’m in this weird position in my career because I still rely on music for my income.”

Lovato then reflected on her struggles with early-career success as a Disney Channel star. “I think part of me always thought that if I made it in the industry, that I would get the love from my birth dad that I didn’t have,” she noted.

And he was troubled, and I think I always chased success,” she added. “Because I knew it would put me in his line of sight again, and it would make him proud of me.”