A Delta Airlines plane filled with a “haze” as it left Atlanta on Monday, raising more concerns about the state of the air industry. Footage shared to social media by ATLSCOOP shows the interior of a plane seemingly filled with smoke, though it’s unclear what the substance in the cabin actually is.

The outlet reports the plane departed from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 8:29 a.m. but had to turn around and return to the airport. The flight touched back down by 9:10 a.m.

Delta plane ✈️ forced to turn around due to “haze” @ ATL airport pic.twitter.com/BksdoqPWF0 — ATLSCOOP (@ATL_SCOOP) February 24, 2025

A second clip shows first responder vehicles meeting the Boeing 717 on the tarmac due to the emergency. Per ABC News, 94 passengers and five crew members had to evacuate the flight via a slide.

A Delta rep corresponded with the Disney-owned news outlet and stopped short of identifying the visible fog in the plane as “smoke.” The unnamed rep simply called it “haze inside the aircraft,” but also admitted, “the crew reported possible smoke in the flightdeck.”

No other information on the incident is available, pending an FAA investigation.