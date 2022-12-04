December 4-10 Horoscope: Keep Your Heart And Mind Open

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This week, a conjunction of the full Moon and Mars retrograde opposes the Sun in the 9th House of Philosophy and the 3rd House of Communications, respectively. While the Moon heightens our emotional intuition, Mars retrograde dulls our creative spark and motivation. Considering its placement in each House, this conflict will most likely center around our communication with others.

Luckily, Neptune also returns direct this week. When Neptune is retrograde, the cosmos urge us to find the ways in which we’re being deceived or spread too thin. However, once this faraway blue plant turns direct, we are once again motivated to entertain the seemingly impossible and use our imagination to its fullest extent.

What do the stars have in store for your sign this week?

You don’t often struggle to find motivation. So, when you do, you start to blame external forces first. However, the stars urge you to consider another possibility: this stagnancy is a good thing. What would happen if you stopped pushing so hard against it?

Try as you might, you can’t stop the will of the universe. But you can make the most of it. Take some time to assess the areas in your life that need fixing or emotional needs that have yet to be met. You’ll be stronger for it, Aries.

Your all-or-nothing personality can be a blessing and a curse, Taurus. Indeed, you stepped out of your comfort zone and tried something new. And as it turns out, you love these new experiences and environments! Still, the stars urge you to proceed slowly.

Try to avoid rushing into things headfirst without getting a lay of the land. You’ll have plenty of time to enjoy this new chapter in life, don’t sabotage it by running into it blindly. There is a happy medium between chronic indifference and insatiable interest.

You spend so much time worrying about what other people think of you. But when was the last time you considered whether you like yourself? Don’t let your social butterfly tendencies eat away at your identity. It isn’t your job to blend in.

On the contrary, the cosmos urge you to be yourself—boldly and unabashedly. The right people will flock to your personality and energy just as you flock to theirs. Make sure that you’re happy with the person you’re presenting to the world, Gemini.

What’s more important, Cancer: maintaining your relationships or being right? The latter might provide a temporary (albeit a little smug) type of gratification, which can seem validating in the moment. The former, on the other hand, requires greater accountability and humility.

Indeed, it’s clearly the more difficult choice. But it’s also the more productive one. Your need to be in control and to be right are merely byproducts of your insecurities and years of grappling with uncertainty. But genuine, authentic relationships require you to loosen your grip on both.

It isn’t always your job to fix a negative experience or situation. Sometimes, our only job is to live through and glean all the insights we can from it. As tempting as it might be to eradicate the problem entirely, this isn’t always what the universe intends for us.

Instead of exhausting yourself trying to fight through this moment, try going with the flow. You don’t have to become a doormat, but you might benefit from letting things roll off your back a little more easily. What’s the harm in trying, Leo?

Identifying your needs is, unfortunately, not enough, Virgo. On the contrary, you must take actionable steps to meet them before you see any actual progress. If anything, identifying disparities and doing nothing to remedy them will only exacerbate the problem.

Because you’ve gone so long ignoring these issues, doing something about them will likely feel foreign at first. Power through this discomfort, and keep your eyes on the silver lining ahead. Greater prosperity awaits you on the other side, but you have to stick around long enough to see it.

Accountability can sometimes bring about conflict, and that’s okay. You’re not the only one that can benefit from this type of confrontation. The other party can, too. Therefore, it’s imperative that you engage in this type of communication whenever necessary.

Is it worth keeping the peace if both parties’ inner peace is nowhere to be found? Be wary of still waters, Libra. They often run the deepest. If you aren’t disagreeing on anything, it’s likely because you’re not even having the same conversation. Speak clearly and directly.

You’ve been working hard on letting your guard down and allowing others in. However, you still need to improve your ability to let others take the helm. As capable as you are, that doesn’t negate the fact that others have those same capabilities, Scorpio.

Of course, trust is the major factor here. Without it, it can seem nearly impossible to cede the reins to someone else. But you might be surprised how much you could benefit from stepping down for a while. You deserve the break.

It’s never easy being the middleman between one’s heart and mind. Indeed, both offer compelling arguments for and against each other. And when all potential paths have their merits, how do you decide which one to walk down?

This is where your community becomes critical, Sag. Seeing the forest through the trees is tricky for everyone; you aren’t somehow lesser than because you’re having a bit of trouble. Now’s the time when you should rely on your closest loved ones for support—the same way you allow them to lean on you.

While it’s important that you don’t underestimate the accuracy of your intuition, it’s equally crucial that you take the time to double-check your guesses. You are certainly wise and perceptive, and these things do help in your predictions of the road ahead.

However, no one is perfect, and anxiety has a funny way of altering the colors of our reality. Use your gut feelings as a starting point. If they turn out to be general worries, then at least you were able to confirm that. Never be afraid to take a closer look.

It’s normal to feel like the wind got knocked out of your sails after a large disappointment. Rather than trying to fight this feeling and continue navigating the choppy waters, consider slowing down for a moment. Allow your body to react.

Not only does pushing past the setback lessen your chance of fully processing your emotions. But you also miss out on invaluable lessons that this experience could teach you. There will be time for moving forward soon enough. In the meantime, let this moment pass in its entirety.

Putting a bandaid over an old wound won’t always fix the problem, Pisces. Sometimes, the damaged area needs a little more time to heal, reset, and process. Just because the damage is no longer visible doesn’t mean it isn’t there.

As tempting as it might be to convince yourself everything is fine, is that how you really feel? Pay close attention to your emotions this week. They are the direct line of communication between your conscious and subconscious mind. Be sure to keep this connection clear of obstacles and distractions.

