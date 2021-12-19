December 19-25 Horoscope: How Will The New Year Transition Affect You?

The end of the year always brings about an urge for change. We make resolutions and lofty goals to become better people. But when the last noisemaker stops buzzing on New Year’s Day, will you be equipped to handle your plans?

With Venus, Uranus, and Ceres all in retrograde, mishaps and misunderstandings are likely. Will you jump ship at the nearest sign of trouble or weather the storm to the other side?

You could be on the way to great prosperity. But you’ll never know if you never give yourself a chance to get there. Where will your sign choose to go this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

As the Moon heads toward its dark lunar phase, now is the time to let go of what isn’t serving you. If you’re driven to move forward, release that which keeps you stuck in one place.

While it might be tough to hear, there’s a good chance your ego is to blame. Your fiery passion leads to impulsive—and at times, hotheaded—decisions. You meet your problems with more problems, anger with more anger, conflict with more conflict.

Your ruling planet, Mars, is creeping toward a tense square with Neptune, the planet of water. Before this happens, you might want to work on cooling off that hot head of yours.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Uranus and Ceres are both in retrograde under your sign meaning you’re in for a lot of introspection, Taurus. Analyzing our inner selves naturally brings about criticism–something you hate. Regardless, it’s a necessary process.

Meanwhile, your ruling planet, Venus, is also in retrograde. Consequently, you might feel tempted to buck against internal change. After all, things have been working fine for you. Why can’t everyone follow suit?

This is a chaotic, emotional time for you. Invest in a journal, write what you’re feeling, and try to assess (and act on) your situations logically.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

You’ve been feeling abnormally fiery this week, Gemini. While confrontation can be necessary, it’s important not to confuse problem-solving with button-pushing. Are you contributing positive or negative energy to your current situation?

Only one will result in progress, and no one needs to tell you which is which. Rather than gluing your sights on what needs fixing, why don’t you try rejoicing in what doesn’t?

Gratitude is a helpful practice to keep during this Venusian retrograde. The energy we focus on now will continue to alter our relationships long after the retrograde has passed.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

You’re feeling an insatiable urge to run, fight, change, do something. Venus retrograde is likely to blame for this sudden onset of restlessness. But you’re ruled by the Moon, Cancer, and the Moon is telling you to rest.

The Moon enters its dark phase this week. It’s important to take the time to recharge during this part of the lunar cycle. Re-ground yourself in your home and family life this week. Take it back to basics.

Acting on a Venusian impulse too quickly will only get you stuck in emotional quicksand. Try not to get swept up (or start) any unnecessary drama.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

We don’t often associate divas with rebels, but aren’t they suspiciously similar? Both push back against the status quo. Divas rebel against mediocrity. They firmly stand against the ability to blend in and plant themselves in the realm of the flamboyant.

Normality has never been your M.O., Leo, and you certainly aren’t going to start now. But be cautious: great divas give a reason to be adored. Wannabes demand it. What are you doing with all of the attention you seek?

Putting purpose behind your passion can transform you from attention-seeking to action-driven. The stage is set. How are you going to use it?

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

You love solving other people’s problems. But when the time comes to sift through your own quandaries, you tend to throw in the towel. Evaluating our situations objectively is difficult. And after all, if you can’t fix it, then surely no one can, right?

Wrong. It’s time you start extending that same can-do attitude you offer to others to yourself. A rough patch does not make you a failure. Why does everyone get to have the freedom to falter, regroup, and grow except for you?

Approach your daily life with self-compassion, Virgo—you certainly need it. The modern world provides enough pressure as it is; you don’t have to add to it.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

The waves are already choppy this week, Libra—no need to rock the boat yourself. Your ruling planet, Venus, being in retrograde is bad enough. Add a tense square-off with Eris, a dwarf plant also in retrograde, and things are bound to get dicey.

Be cautious of making split-second decisions in your relationship, finances, or appearance this week. Impulses are fleeting, but the aftermath of our choices is not.

Try finding adventure in nature rather than toying with danger via other people’s emotions or your livelihood. It’s all of the adrenaline rush and none of the long-lasting consequences.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

Darkness has always been your thing, Scorpio. But it’s important to step out from the shadows every once in a while. Brooding might be your “brand,” but it’s wreaking havoc on your mental health. It also isn’t doing any favors for your home life.

Lean into whimsy this week. Do things because you love doing them, not because they make you look cool. In fact, do all the things that don’t make you look cool. Your bad boy persona can stand to take a break for a few days.

Stepping into the light means you have to become vulnerable. But it also means you get to grow.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

There’s nothing wrong with being adventurous. But be careful that you don’t lose yourself along your quest for the next best thing. A need to explore with no end in sight can quickly manifest as anxiety and restlessness. Try not to conflate the two.

Moreover, the freshness of new places, people, and ideas can put a rose-colored hue on our lives. Everything seems better when you’re out of the hum-drum of ‘normal’ routine. But you’re also liable to get burnt out and disillusioned.

Falling back into a daily routine doesn’t mean you’re destined to be bored for the rest of your life. Rather, it can replenish your batteries for the next great adventure.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

You pride yourself in your ability to work tirelessly for others. Sidestepping emotions for logic’s sake, you assess problems pragmatically. Your M.O. has always been to figure out what needs doing and do it—no questions asked.

This method works great for a robot, but it’s a lousy way of life for humans. You struggle in extending your work ethic to the abstract and emotional, like self-care and compassion. You hold yourself to standards to which you hold no one else.

And while this all looks mighty impressive on the outside, you’re struggling on the inside. Try to reserve some time this week for yourself. You’re not a machine. Even you need a break sometimes, Capricorn.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

As your ruling planet, Uranus, remains in retrograde, you’ve become hyper-focused on independence and freedom. So much so, in fact, that you’ve begun to alienate yourself from the collective. No one doubts your unique nature, Aquarius.

But what’s so bad about falling in line with the crowd once in a while? The pressure to be your generation’s revolutionary is a great one. It’s unfair to assume the burden by yourself. Frankly, it’s a little naive, too.

Indeed, learning to love the parts of you that are ordinary is just as important as loving your distinctness.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

The Pluto, Mercury, and Venus retrograde conjunction under Capricorn is disaffecting most of the Zodiac right now. You, on the other hand, are thriving. Your ruling planet, Neptune, is forming a flirtatious sextile with this chaotic trio.

As a result, you’re feeling more sure of yourself than ever. Figuring out that which does not serve you is never easy, but you managed to find it. As the last quarter moon leaves your ruling twelfth House of Self-Undoing, use the lunar energy as a catalyst for letting go.

This could be as simple as quitting a bad habit you’ve been wanting to kick or as complicated as ending a toxic relationship. The ball’s in your court now, Pisces—use it.

Holiday Shopping

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

With Over 4000 5-Star Reviews, Kiss Wine Headaches Away With This Revolutionary Wine Filtration System

This Neck Massager Is Unlike Any Other, And Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift