December 18-24 Horoscope: Time To Let It Go

This week, a waning crescent Moon swings through the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Houses of Self, Security, Communications, and Home Life as it reaches its darkest phase. Once it reaches its new Moon phase, the celestial body will form a tense opposition with Mars retrograde behind the Sun.

As this alignment shifts into place, our emotions might be placed on the backburner—either inadvertently or on purpose. Paired with the lackadaisical influence of Mars retrograde, it might be harder than usual to advocate for oneself and others. Meanwhile, the Sun shifts from the 3rd House to the 4th as Capricorn season arrives on Wednesday.

Where does your sign fall into the mix?

Rest and relaxation is a form of self-care, and actively avoiding these is a form of self-deprecation. As tempting as it might be to push past this lack of motivation, the stars suggest this is exactly what you need right now.

Don’t be so quick to assume everyone deserves a break except you, Aries. You won’t be able to accomplish your goals if you never take the time you need for yourself. Like it or not, these are the cards the universe has dealt you.

While the revelations you’re realizing now might be unpleasant, they will act as the tools you need to face this upcoming external challenge. Try not to get too swept up in the minutia of small exchanges, and keep your eyes on the bigger picture.

Things are not as disjointed and unconnected as they seem, Taurus. If you were to shift your perspective a bit, you’d likely find just how synchronized your experiences, obstacles, and hindsight are. Use this harmony to your advantage.

Despite the bad reputation that spawns from your ability to remain socially malleable, this skill certainly has its benefits. Rooting oneself too firmly into any one idea is a recipe for harmful, dogmatic thinking. Evolution is a natural part of life.

Don’t let the naysayers convince you this is anything but a strength. The situation you’re currently in could benefit from some flexible, open-minded thinking. Indeed, the solutions you seek are waiting for you somewhere outside of the confines of your comfort zone.

It isn’t always your job to react to the things that happen to you. Sometimes, it’s best to listen, observe, and absorb. When we get so caught up in the next thing we’re going to say, the accuracy of the meaning of our words often suffers.

Allow this situation to unfold naturally without your intervention. There will be time for action soon enough. But for now, the cosmos suggest you process what’s happening around you instead of controlling it. There is a distinct difference, Cancer.

Be wary of your ego getting in the way of your well-being, Leo. Just because you can do something doesn’t necessarily mean that you should. Take some time to consider why you feel such a strong compulsion to act on these limited resources.

Chances are, you’re running on fumes in the hopes that someone will notice. However, the sad reality is that they likely won’t notice your depleting reserves. They’ll only notice when your lack of energy and motivation starts manifesting in negative ways.

Are you really “going with the flow” if you passive-aggressively find ways to swim against the tide? No one is doubting your ability to lead. But they might be questioning your ability to be a team player at this point.

The stars urge you to get used to letting other people take the helm once in a while. It’s time to prove your ability to collaborate with others. While it might not provide the same glory as being the star, that doesn’t make it any less important.

Despite what your people-pleasing tendencies are trying to tell you, keeping the peace is not always the most productive solution. When it comes to long-term relationships, working through conflict can be the best way to strengthen the bond.

When wielded correctly, accountability is a form of love. It means you respect the other person enough to want to help them grow. Alternatively, it can mean the same thing when someone tries to hold you accountable. It’s all about give and take, Libra.

After a considerable amount of time spent navigating rocky, uneven ground, your life path is finally beginning to stabilize. Be sure to use the insights you’ve learned from previous challenges to help navigate the ones you have yet to meet.

Otherwise, what’s the point of all that strife in the first place? Relish in these easier moments all you want, but don’t let them cause you to forget where you came from. Stay on this path a bit longer—the stars are aligning in your favor.

It’s time for your unconscious needs to enter the spotlight, Sag. You can’t keep sweeping them under the rug forever. As uncomfortable as it might be at first, catering to your wants and wishes will become easier with time.

Viewing this objectively could help ease you into this exercise. Consider how you want others to respect their needs and create their goals. Then, get used to the idea that many of those same people want that exact thing for you as well.

The longer you refuse to let go of these burdens, the heavier they will become. You have enough on your plate already. Trying to juggle the past at the same time as the present is a recipe for disappointment. Tackle one thing at a time, Cap.

Ideally, the experience you gain from the present will help inform and detangle the experiences of your past. But you’ll never enjoy those benefits if you keep your eyes locked on the rearview mirror. Keep your eyes on the road.

Personal growth isn’t a one-time event. The stars urge you to find as much time as you need to revisit and reassess your goals. Making small changes early on your path can save you from straying too far from the course later on.

While this inherently tends to bring about change, isn’t that what you thrive on? This type of metamorphosis is what keeps life interesting. Don’t be afraid to switch it up now and then. You might be surprised by how much you enjoy a different approach.

When you create or imagine something you’re genuinely proud of, it can be tempting to showcase it to the world immediately. However, the stars encourage you to let it marinate for a little while longer. If it’s truly a good idea, some extra time won’t hurt.

In the meantime, go ahead and relish the joy of knowing that you have something incredible hidden up your sleeve. Not everyone has to know every one of your plans. Sometimes it’s better to keep these things close to the chest.

