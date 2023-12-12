Your Daily Horoscope: December 12, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Choose Your Sign Aries Taurus Gemini Cancer Leo Virgo Libra Scorpio Sagittarius Capricorn Aquarius Pisces

There is a time for asserting oneself, and there is a time for listening. As frustrating as it might be to feel stuck in the latter when you would prefer the former, both are critical for our personal growth. You can’t have one without the other, so you might as well stop fighting it, Aries.

One way to make this transition easier is to communicate. Ask questions, air your grievances, and celebrate the small wins. Clamming up and closing yourself off to your environment is a surefire way to make it harder to acclimate. Keep yourself as open as possible, Taurus.

Learning is a lifelong process — and often an uncomfortable one. Confronting one’s own ignorance is rarely pleasant. Despite how counterintuitive it might feel, leaning into these discoveries is critical if we ever hope to avoid the same mistakes in the future and grow.

You’ve tried ignoring these nagging feelings for a while now, and clearly, this technique hasn’t worked. So, you have two options: keep trying the same old routine and expecting different results, or try a new tactic. Surely, you know which is the more productive option.

Contrary to what your ego is telling you, you can’t continue to pile obligations onto your already overfilled plate. Your willingness to bite off more than you can chew is certainly courageous. But at this point, you’re hurting yourself by trying to serve your pride and not your well-being.

Building a home in addition to an intimate relationship is no small feat, Virgo. Don’t forget to appreciate how far along in the process you’ve come. Moreover, don’t underestimate the ability of your subconscious thoughts to color your outcomes. Try to stay positive in this endeavor.

No one gets it right all the time, and even those who appear to do so are simply good at pretending. You’ve written yourself off for far too long, Libra. You are just as capable as anyone else of making the right decision. In fact, your overthinking might over-qualify you.

The universe can shake up even the most well-laid-out plans, Scorpio. It’s not that you did a bad job preparing for what was ahead — you had no way of truly knowing what you were about to face. You can’t go back and change the past. All that’s left to do now is focus on your future.

Don’t underestimate the power of communication to see you through these choppy waters, Sag. Reaching out and becoming even more vulnerable might be the last thing you feel like doing right now. But it could be the very thing you need to stop holding onto hurt and start healing.

Other people rely on you to know the best way forward, and it’s high time you started extending the same faith to yourself. True certainty is impossible to achieve. All we can do is navigate the path in front of us the best we can with the information we have, and you’re doing a great job.

While there is certainly merit to looking for the best in people, you’d also be wise to take their actions and words at face value. Falling in love with the idea of a person isn’t the same as falling in love with them. If you want this relationship to last, then you’ll have to keep it rooted in reality.

Adding one obligation after another to your schedule might feel like you’re staying busy. But the stars urge you to consider whether these new tasks are merely distractions to divert your focus away from more pressing issues. Now’s not the time for busy work, Pisces.