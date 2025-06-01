Deborra-Lee Furness Calls ‘Breakdown’ of Her Marriage to Hugh Jackman ‘A Profound Wound That Cuts Deep’

Deborra-Lee Furness has publicly spoken out about the “breakdown” in her decades-long marriage to Hugh Jackman.

After officially filing for divorce on May 23, Furness issued a statement about the decision.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who have traversed the traumatic journey of betryal,” she stated in a statement to PEOPLE and the Daily Mail. “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep. However. I believe in a higher power and that God or the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working for us.”

Furness then said that her belief has helped her navigate the”breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

“I gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience,” she continued. “Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values, and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

Deborra-Lee Furness first met Hugh Jackman on the set of an Australian television series in 1995. They were married the following year. The couple adopted two children. In September 2023, they announced their separation.

Despite the split, Furness said she’s “grateful” for the relationship and noted that “none of this is personal.”

“We are all on our individual journeys, and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random,” she added. “We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves. I remain grateful.”

Jackman is in a relationship with his former The Music Man co-star, Sutton Foster.

Hugh Jackman Is Said to Be ‘Extremely Disappointed’ and ‘Blindsided’ by Deborra-Lee Furness’ Statement

Meanwhile, a source told the Daily Mail that Hugh Jackman was “extremely disappointed” and ‘blindsided” by Deborra-Lee Furness’ statement.

The insider stated, “There was an unwritten understanding that she would not trash him to the press. [Jackson] knows he cannot change anything.”

Jackman’s longtime friend, Gus Worland, also spoke about the end of the actor and Furness’ marriage on Australia’s Ben Fordham Live.

“It’s not just that statement,” Worland pointed out. “But just the last couple of years have been difficult. No one wants anyone to go through what they’ve been through, and of course, they go through everything publicly because of the type of people and the fame that they have.”

Worland further stated, “One thing that I’ve been really strict on, or disciplined on… Is to let them do what they’ve had to do. I was over in New York with [Jackman] just last month, and he’s fine. He’s going along well. He’s moving on with his life, and I hope Deb does as well.”