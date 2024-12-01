‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Wayne Northrop Dead at 77

Wayne Northrop, an actor best known for his roles in soap operas Dynasty and Days of Our Lives, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29. He was 77 years old.

The actor’s publicist, Cynthia Snyder, confirmed to Deadline that he died at the Motion Picture and Television Woodland Hills Home following a long-time battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Wayne Northrop’s wife, actress Lynn Herring Northrop, also released a statement about his passing. “Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s 6 years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family,” she shared. “We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him.”

Lynn continued to praise her husband by noting her touching so many people with his sense of humor and wit. “A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many.”

Wayne Northrop appeared on Days of Our Lives as Detective Roman Brady from 1981 to 1984. He also returned to the show from 1991 to 1994. More than a decade later, Northrop returned to the soap opera as Dr. Alex North, a med school classmate of Brady’s wife, Dr. Marlena Evan (played by Deidre Hall). He played that role from 2005 to 2006.

Northrop also played chauffeur Michael Culhane during the first season of Dynasty in 1981. He reprised the role for the show’s seventh season.

Along with Dynasty and Days of Our Lives, Wayne Northrop appeared on the soap opera Port Charles as Rex Stanton from 1997 to 1998.

Northrop is survived by Lynn, sons Hank (wife Laura) and Grady, and stepmother Janet Northrop.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans React to the Passing of Wayne Northrop

Following the news that Wayne Northrop passed away at the age of 77, Days of Our Lives fans took to social media to share their reaction to the latest soap opera world’s loss.

“Oh no!” one fan wrote. “Rest in peace, Wayne Northrop. Your original Roman and Marlena romance on [Days of Our Lives] was the best!”

Another fan wrote, “I wish people would stop dying. I have a funeral visitation to go to today, now hearing of Wayne Northrop’s passing…this is too much. Ugh.”

TV producer Michael Fairman also spoke out, giving his condolences to Northrop’s family. “I am deeply saddened to learn the news of Wayne’s passing. My heart goes out to Lynn [and] family. Sending hugs during this difficult times.”



