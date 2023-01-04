A Botox Alternative That Promises To Work For Twice As Long Might Be Hitting The Market This Year

Botox has had virtually no competitors since it received FDA approval as a temporary cosmetic treatment for moderate-to-severe wrinkles in 2002. However, Revance Aesthetics is here to change that.

In September 2022, Revance announced in a news release that the FDA had officially approved DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) to improve wrinkles temporarily. So yes, it’s very similar to Botox—but it might even be a step up.

From promising longer-lasting results to being formulated with no human or animal byproducts, here’s how Daxxify might just beat Botox at its own game.

A Neuromodulator By Any Other Name

Daxxify is in the same family of medicines as Botox, Dysport, and Xeomin called neuromodulators. Neuromodulators work by injecting a minute amount of botulinum toxin into the lower muscle, which causes the tissue on top to relax. This creates a smoother appearance in the skin (read: fewer wrinkles).

The FDA’s approval of Daxxify was based on clinical trial data concerning more than 2,700 patients and 4,200 treatments. Around 98% of participants saw little to no wrinkles one day after injection. And for approximately 80% of these individuals, those results lasted around four months.

Moreover, 50% still had no or mild wrinkle severity after six months, and these treatment results were maintained in some patients for as long as nine months after their last Daxxify injection—about three times longer than an average Botox treatment.

What Else Sets Daxxify Apart?

Botox and other neuromodulators contain human serum albumin, which the body synthesizes in the liver. Daxxify, on the other hand, features peptides as its main formula component. Peptides, or amino acids, might be why Daxxify lasts longer than its neuromodulator counterparts.

Additionally, Daxxify doesn’t require refrigeration like Botox (this is also true of other neuromodulators like Xeomin, which has similar cosmetic uses).

While many people would consider longer-lasting effects a good thing, this also makes Daxxify more of a risky choice for first-time treatments. The results of these types of wrinkle treatments vary, resulting in the infamous “botched Botox” looks that have been used as tabloid fodder for decades.

If your Daxxify treatment causes adverse side effects (2% of users experienced drooping eyelids, while 1% experienced facial asymmetry), you’ll have to wait longer for those symptoms to fade.

Where Botox Might Have An Edge

In addition to being FDA-approved for cosmetic purposes, Botox can be used as a treatment for many conditions such as chronic migraines, overactive bladder, urinary incontinence, muscle spasms, and even severe underarm sweating. It’s also approved for use on all areas of the face, whereas Daxxify is only approved to smooth frown lines.

Technically, companies can’t promote unapproved uses for their drugs. However, doctors can practice “off-label” utilization, which is prescribing a drug for purposes not yet approved by the FDA. Some scientists believe Daxxify will be no different.

Where And How Can I Get It?

The process of making Daxxify widely available hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing. Revance experienced a minor setback when an FDA inspection found issues with quality control and the working cell bank, which are the cells containing the active ingredient in a drug.

However, Revance clarified in a January 2022 statement that the FDA’s concerns were with the manufacturing facility, not the safety or efficacy of Daxxify itself. And based on the September press release, the company has managed to work through those kinks. It’s currently estimated that Daxxify will hit the market sometime in 2023.

It’s unclear at the moment how much Daxxify will cost. While this longer-lasting treatment will allow people more time between trips to the dermatologist, the cost of one treatment might be higher than a typical Botox treatment. Botox currently ranges from a couple hundred to a couple thousand dollars depending on where you live.

If you’re interested in trying Daxxify but you’ve never had an injectable treatment before, it’s recommended to first find a dermatologist you trust and work with them to develop a treatment routine.

