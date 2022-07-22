Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell’s ‘Romantic’ Italian Moment Is The Silliest Thing We’ve Seen All Week

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are once again making us jealous of their relationship! The couple is currently on vacation in Italy, and Shepard posted a video of them goofing around.

Shepard And Bell’s Goofy Romantic Moment

“Ciao!” Shepard says in the clip, whirling around with Bell in his arms. The actor kisses her, then says, “Bamisamo!” as Bell cracks up. Shepard made fun of his Italian mispronunciation (he probably meant “bellissimo”) in the caption, writing, “#Bamisamo! #mentos #firenze.”

Followers loved this video of the couple, commenting their thoughts. “The way he made you laugh. So cute!” one fan gushed. Another wrote, “I love that the passerbys (or would it be passers by or maybe passerbyes, whatever)don’t even notice you guys. That must be liberating.”

“Here for PDA all over Europe,” someone wrote. “Happy love overload!! Love you awesome nerds!” another fan commented. Fans loved this inside look at the couple’s relationship.

More European PDA

This isn’t the only European country the couple have visited. Earlier this month, Shepard and Bell attended the Austrian Grand Prix in support of Formula 1’s Williams Racing team. The pair posted lots of photos from the event, including one of them locking lips.

“Pinch pinch pinch. Every 20 minutes. Overwhelmed with Austria and the splendor of friends and family. Especially the little people in our lives. And grateful to @williamsracing for their generosity and hospitality,” Shepard captioned one post.

Shepard And Bell’s Relationship

The couple has a long history together. Shepard and Bell met in 2007 at a party but didn’t click right away. It took a few more hangouts before the couple started dating. Shepard popped the question in 2009, and Bell said yes. However, the couple didn’t want to get married until same-sex marriage was legalized in California.

They welcomed their first daughter, Lincoln, in 2013. That same year, same-sex marriage was legalized in California, and they got married in October. In 2014, Shepard and Bell welcomed another daughter, Delta.

Shepard and Bell are extremely open about the ups and downs of their relationship and parenting their kids, and fans love getting a closer look at the realities of their life together. Shepard’s video of the pair in Italy shows that the couple is just as in love as ever!

