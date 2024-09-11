Dax Shepard Addresses ‘Exciting’ Rumor He and Wife Kristen Bell Are Swingers

Dax Shepard recently spoke out about the “exciting” rumor that he and his wife, Frozen star Kristen Bell, are swingers.

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Dax spoke about the hilarious gossip. “The most exciting tabloid story was that we were Hollywood swingers,” he said. “We were swingers and we hosted swing paries. This was in the tabloids.”

Despite the gossip, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell had a few laughs with some friends about it.

“My favorite part of that happening was we got a lot of texts from other friends of ours saying, ‘How could you not have invited me to the swinger party?’” Shepard said.

“And they were joking, of course, because they know us, and they know we’re not hosting swinger parties. It was great to receive a text from [Jimmy] Kimmel saying, ‘My feelings are quite hurt that Molly and I weren’t invited to this swingers party.’”

Shepard then declared, “There’s a lot of hot couples out there, but we haven’t crossed that divide with anyone.”

Speaking about a couple that he and Kristen are inspired by, Dax said, “You know who we’re most in love with, we’re in love with Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen. They’re so dreamy as a couple. You just kind of want to be in their marriage.”

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell got married in 2013. They share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

Kristen Bell Revealed the Secret to Making Her Marriage Work With Dax Shepard

Last year, Kristen Bell spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the secret to making her marriage to Dax Shepard work.

“Common goals, seek them out. Our kids are a common goal, right?” she said. “People are like, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t be able to work with my husband or wife or partner.’ For me, I want another common goal with him.”

She then said that she respects her husband so much creatively. “I have so much trust in him. Of course, I want him to be my director or my scene partner.”

Bell then pointed out that what really attributed to their marriage so far is maintaining a “deep sense of respect” for each other.

“Understanding that your partner used to be a little person is the best thing you can do,” she said. “Sometimes if we’re ever on the verge of a fight, one of us will say — it’s usually Dax — ‘I feel like 8-year-old Dax right now.’”

“And I’m able to see him like I see my kids, which is in a very different way and go, ‘Oh yeah, you’re a little person that had trauma and triggers, and it’s not about me.’”