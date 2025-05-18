Danity Kane’s Dawn Richard Makes Shocking Claim While Testifying In Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trial

Former Danity Kane bandmate Dawn Richard took the stand to share her experience working with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in the early 2000s.

During her testimony, Richard, who joined Diddy-Dirty Money after Danity Kane disbanded in 2009, claimed she witnessed the disgraced rap mogul hit Cassie Ventura with a skillet full of eggs at his home.

“He came downstairs, asking where his phone was, and he threw her to the ground,” Richard said, per NBC News. “He attempted to kick her, she fell to the ground and went into a fetal position, literally trying to hide her head.”

Along with hitting Ventura with the skillet, Richard alleged that Diddy put his arm around the singer’s neck. He then took Ventura upstairs. Richard then heard glass breaking.

“I was scared for her,” Richard said. “I was scared to do anything.”

Dawn Richard Accused Diddy Of Subjecting Her to ‘Years of Inhumane Working Conditions’ In Her Own Lawsuit

Richard previously filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of subjecting her to “years of inhumane working conditions.” She alleged that she was groped, assaulted, and falsely imprisoned.

“Mr. Comb frequently held meetings with Ms. Richards wearing only his underwear,” the lawsuit revealed, per E! News. “Despite Ms. Richard’s protests and repeated requests for him to put on clothing.”

Richard further claimed that Diddy ordered her to strip down to her underwear. He then made demeaning remarks about her body. He would also enter her dressing room unannounced while she was unclothed.

Richard alleged Diddy would touch her without permission “under the guise of showing the stylist what to do.” She said she was falsely imprisoned by Diddy, claiming that in 2010, his bodyguard locked her inside a Bentley for more than two hours. This incident occurred after she and Diddy had a confrontation.

Richard is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. She is also seeking the cost of post-traumatic stress, anxiety, emotional suffering, and financial losses in her lawsuit.

Diddy has denied her allegations. “Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit,” the rapper’s lawyers said about Richard’s lawsuit. “In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a payday, conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour.”

“It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him,” the lawyer added. “But Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court.”