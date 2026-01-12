David Letterman Gets Heated When Talking CBS, Calls Leadership “Idiots”

It’s safe to say David Letterman is not a fan of the modern-day CBS. He shared some heated words for CBS News recently.

Videos by Suggest

“What about those idiots at CBS?” Letterman said during “The Barbara Gaines Show.” “CBS News is a wreck, it’s just gone. CBS News for decades, going back to World War II — before World War II — they would be, Ed Murrow would be broadcasting the blitz of London from the rooftop of buildings in London for CBS Radio.”

“And it was that mentality that drove the integrity of CBS News that has been trampled on, p—– on, and eviscerated by these idiots that have taken it over. And I’m at a point now where it really is hurting my feelings. Because I’m sick and tired of people saying, ‘Oh, wait until those midterms.’ Kids, we’re far downstream of the midterms having any effect on this,” Letterman also said.

David Letterman Goes Off

Letterman also defended his fellow late-night comedian brethren. He said Jimmy Kimmel “brought the people at Disney, and all of those other network television owners, to their knees.”

Kimmel was briefly suspended last year before being brought back after viewers threatened to boycott Disney.

“Also Seth Meyers — he’s very good,” Letterman continued. “And I’m telling you, we’re running out of places where you hear these voices. And Stephen Colbert and that franchise, adios.”

Letterman also made it known what is thoughts of President Donald Trump was.

“And let me just say one thing: If we had a president who was a Democrat — let’s just say we had a president who was a Democrat and behaved the way this Republican president is behaving — Jimmy would be attacking the Democrat just as much,” he argued.

Finally, Letterman pointed out that CBS canceled Stephen Colbert’s late show. The comedian feels that the network did not handle that appropriately or responsibly.

“This is pure cowardice,” Letterman said at the time. “They did not do the correct thing. They did not handle Stephen Colbert — the face of that network — in the way he deserves to have been handled.”