david-duchovny-addresses-marriage-rumors

The truth is out there… and the mystery surrounding X-Files legend David Duchovny’s relationship status has been solved.

The 65-year-old confirmed he married his second wife, florist Monique Pendleberry, earlier this year, nearly a decade after their relationship became public.

On September 3, Duchovny discussed his new poetry collection, About Time, on Today with Jenna & Friends. Savannah Guthrie noted that the actor recently remarried, to which he replied, “I did, in February. Thank you.”

E! News reported that the newlyweds were first linked in 2017 after being seen together in Vancouver. However, they have largely kept their relationship private.

While Duchovny stated that none of the poems in his new book were about Monique, who at 32 is over thirty years his junior, he highlighted his expertise in matters of love.

“I was checking the Amazon sales on the way here this morning, and it said I was [the] No. 1 love poet,” the Californication star continued. “That’s just such a joke because there’s no other love poet out there. I’m one of one.”

Duchovny and His New Bride are Rarely Seen in Public

The couple is rarely seen in public. In January 2024, they attended a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. They also appeared together on the red carpet at the January 2023 premiere of Duchovny’s Netflix movie You People and the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

Monique Pendleberry and David Duchovny attend a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024.(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Duchovny was previously married to actress Téa Leoni, 59, with whom he shares two adult children: daughter West (26) and son Kyd (23).

The former couple was married from 1997 to 2014, having separated in 2008. Leoni began dating her Madame Secretary co-star Tim Daly in 2014. They married in an intimate New York wedding on July 12 of this year.

David Duchovny Previously Claimed He Wouldn’t Marry Again: ‘I’m Old!”

Duchovny’s new marriage is a big change from his earlier decision not to remarry after his 2014 divorce from Leoni, his wife of 17 years. A year after their split, the veteran actor said he had no plans to marry again.

“I don’t think I want to be married again,” Leoni told PEOPLE back in 2015. “I just feel like I’m old!”

David Duchovny and his latest wife, Monique Pendleberry, in 2023. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Of course, concerns of age seem to have dropped once Duchovny fell for Pendleberry. At 32, his new bride is only six years older than his daughter, West.