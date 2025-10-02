David Cross Slams Huge Comedians For Participating In Saudi Arabian Comedy Festival

David Cross has let his scathing thoughts be known about the Saudi Arabian comedy festival. He is not pleased whatsoever with the huge comedians who attended.

The Riyadh Comedy Festival, which is running from September 26 to October 9, features a large cast of top comedians from all around the world. Attended by the Saudi Arabian royals and people, it’s a prestigious comedy event located in a country that isn’t all-too popular in the United States.

Given the history between Saudi Arabia and the United States, and the vastly different takes on human rights and freedom, some see taking money from the nation and performing there to be immoral.

And David Cross has certainly let his stance be known.

David Cross Severely Slams Comedians For Performing In Saudi Arabia

Writing a blog, David Cross let his thoughts be known. He wasn’t invited to perform, but he alleges he would have turned the offer down.

“I am disgusted, and deeply disappointed in this whole gross thing,” he started strong. “That people I admire, with unarguable talent, would condone this totalitarian fiefdom for…what, a fourth house? A boat? More sneakers?”

The crux of his stance can be seen when he wrote, “We can never again take seriously anything these comedians complain about (unless it’s complaining that we don’t support enough torture and mass executions of journalists and LGBQT peace activists here in the states, or that we don’t terrorize enough Americans by flying planes into our buildings).”

He then argued that never again can his “heroes” complain about trivial matters. Especially when they’re happy to take “blood money” from “the most oppressive regime on earth.”

“I mean that’s it; you have a funny bit about how you don’t like Yankee Candles or airport lounges? Okay great, but you’re cool with murder and/or the public caning of women who were raped, and by having the audacity to be raped, were guilty of “engaging in adultery”? Got any bits on that?”

“They have SLAVES for f–k’s sake!!!” he exclaimed.

Many comedians have since come forward with why they performed at the festival. It appears that a lot of them were simply enticed by what they were being paid.