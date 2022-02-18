David And Victoria Beckham Look Like Babies In Early Photos Together!

David and Victoria Beckham are one of the most famous – and most gossiped about – celebrity power couples today. From her popstar history and high-end fashion line to his pro soccer career and brand deals, the Beckhams do it all. However, what did the couple look like when they were just starting out together?

The Couple’s Sweet V-Day Posts

Both Beckhams shared sweet throwback shots in honor of Valentines’ Day. “1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later,” Victoria captioned a shot of her and David clad in 90s fashion. “taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham”

David’s post was for both the women in his life: Victoria and daughter Harper. Happy valentines to my girls,” he wrote. “2 beautiful & strong women . BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine love you @victoriabeckham” He shared another early pic of the couple, then some current selfies of himself with Harper and Victoria.

Their 25-Year Relationship

The couple has been together for almost 25 years now. They first met in 1997, while Victoria was on top of the world as a Spice Girl and David was on the brink of becoming a global sports star. They crossed paths in the Manchester United players’ lounge, the team David had been playing for since 1992.

The pair announced their engagement just a year later, in January of 1998. They welcomed son Brooklyn on March 4, 1999, tying the knot exactly four months later. The lavish ceremony took place at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin, Ireland; the couple reportedly sat on thrones and Victoria wore a tiara.

Their second son, Romeo, came along in 2002, then Cruz in 2005. The family had been living in Spain due to David changing teams, but they packed up and moved to Los Angeles in 2007 after David signed a deal with the LA Galaxy. Around the same time, Victoria launched her now-famous fashion label.

In 2011, their youngest, a daughter named Harper, was born about a week after the Beckhams’ 12th wedding anniversary. The family moved back to the UK in 2013 after David officially retired from soccer after 21 years on the pitch.

Victoria and David have been going strong ever since, celebrating anniversaries and raising their family together. In an anniversary post last year, David posted a slideshow of pictures of him and Victoria over the years, all in coordinating outfits. “22 years later, still matching outfits,” he captioned the photos. “Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same.”

