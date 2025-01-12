dave-coulier-gives-heartbreaking-update-on-his-cancer-treatment

Months after he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Dave Coulier shared a heartbreaking update about his cancer treatment.

During the Jan. 10 episode of his and Marla Sokoloff’s Full House Rewind, Coulier opened up about how it’s been a “little bit of an adjustment” not having any hair.

“I’m feeling good. My hair has not grown back at this time yet,” the Full House alum explained. “I realize how much that hair keeps you warm. Gets a little cold here in Michigan where I’m at.”

Adding some words of encouragement, Sokoloff said being bald will come in “handy” during the summer months.

“It’s like a little air conditioning on your head,” she reassured. “But then you gotta make sure you put sunblock on.”

Coulier then said he didn’t know if he was going to let his hair grow back “super long” to make up for the baldness.

“It’ll be nice to have hair again,” he admitted.

Sokoloff went on to reference a meme she recently saw.

“[It said] ‘If your nose isn’t running right now, appreciate the heck out of that.’ Because once your nose starts running, you forget how wonderful it is to be healthy,” she said. “And I’m sure that that’s a similar feeling that you have where you’re like, ‘Did I appreciate my health when I had it?’”

Coulier was diagnosed after suffering from an upper respiratory infection that led to significant swelling of his lymph nodes. After his nodes expanded to the size of a golf ball, the actor’s doctor recommended PET and CT scans. That was when the cancer was discovered.

Dave Coulier Described His Cancer Journey As ‘Kind Of a Rollercoaster Ride’

While continuing to speak about his cancer treatments, Coulier described the situation as being similar to a rollercoaster ride.

“It’s been kind of a roller coaster ride. Different effects,” he explained. “And people who are watching the show or listening to the show, who have been here before, you know that it’s a rollercoaster because the side effects have side effects—and then you take a drug to counteract that, and this, and that.”

Coulier then said the journey is a “constant cocktail” where the body is in flight or flight mode.

“You’re just trying to adjust to, like, ‘OK, how am I adjusting to steroids? How am I adjusting to the chemo cocktail? And then, how am I adjusting to all these other things?’” he said. “You know, your body’s in a fight. It’s a little bit of an internal battle.”

He pointed out that words of encouragement really help those impacted by cancer.

“If I have to feel a little out of sorts for a few months, then, then so be it,” Coulier concluded. “But just being able to alert people that it’s okay to get a colonoscopy or early screenings or a mammogram, it’s really worth it.”