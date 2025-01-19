Dave Chappelle Mocks Wildfire Evacuees During Wild ‘SNL’ Sketch

Proving that no topic is safe from his jokes, Dave Chappelle mocked Los Angeles wildfire evacuees during a wild SNL sketch.

During the latest episode’s second skit, Chapelle plays the father of a family that receives an alert telling them to flee home due to the wildfires.

While the family talks about their evacuation plans, Chapelle’s character shocks his wife, portrayed by Ego Nwodim, and their son, played by Devon Walker, when he suddenly takes out a sledgehammer to one of the house’s walls to get $500,000 in cash. He also pulled out a counterfeit passport.

“Don’t worry about where I got my money,” he declared to the family. “Ain’t no time to explain. Let’s just go!”

The comedian, who was the episode’s host, then takes out a gun and thumb drive behind a clock just as a man, played by Michael Longfellow, enters the residence with a knife, demanding cash.

Chappelle’s character then shoots the man, whose blood splatters all over the wall, and on Walker. Following the moment, Chapelle opens a cabinet where a French woman, played by Chloe Fineman, and her children are hiding.

“Look, stop calling me Papa in front of my real family,” Chappelle tells the children. He then gave them cigarettes and told them to “go live a good life.”

Chapelle’s character finds the family’s dog and then brutally cuts him open. He retrieves drugs that were planted inside the pet. As the family is ready to head out the door, they receive another message, telling them the first call was “a false alarm.”

In response, Chapelle’s character claps and declares his family “passed” his test.

“No, you gotta leave,” the wife declared. “I don’t even know you.”

“Okay, fine,” he replied. “You see the cat? It’s got a page in its a**.”

Social Media Reacts to Dave Chappelle Mocking Wildfire Evacuees

Not long after the skit aired, critics took to social media to call out Dave Chappelle for mocking the wildfire evacuees.

“It’s so tacky and insensitive of SNL to be making fun of the LA fires and everyone who had to panic to save their lives and livelihoods,” one critic stated on X. “Only Dave Chapelle could make SNL stoop this low for ‘comedy’ – but people actually DIED in this tragedy. Over 25 people.”

The X user then declared “f** you” to NBC.

Another X user commented by stating, “So many [people] lost it ALL. What the f***?”

However, others had a different opinion about the skit.

“As an LA native who lived through this, this sketch is comedy GOLD!!!” one person wrote.

“Organized Chaos. This skit was just pure Organized Chaos and PERFECT Comedic Timing,” another social media user noted.

