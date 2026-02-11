Daughter of ’60s Music Icon Hospitalized for Kidney Failure

The daughter of John Phillips, from the iconic ’60s group The Mamas & the Papas, has been hospitalized in Los Angeles for kidney failure.

Videos by Suggest

Almost Famous star Bijou Phillips is in desperate need of another kidney transplant.

“I’m asking as a friend, a sister, an aunt, and, most importantly, a single mother to an incredible and brave daughter,” Phillips revealed on Instagram on Feb. 11. “I am in need of a kidney.”

The 45-year-old actress is being treated at UCLA Health while she awaits an organ match, TMZ reported. The outlet also revealed that Phillips is “back on dialysis.”

Bijou Phillips Received Her First Kidney Transplant Back in 2017

Phillips received a kidney from a friend in 2017, but it has since failed. A representative for the actress told TMZ, “Time is of the essence.”

The actress has had a lifelong battle with kidney disease, having been born with underdeveloped kidneys. She spent the first three months of her life in the NICU on dialysis.

Phillips’ first kidney transplant occurred in 2017 after she was hospitalized with a fever in February. Doctors diagnosed her with a blood infection at the time.

TMZ reported then that she was taken to a hospital in Santa Barbara, California, with her then-husband, Danny Masterson, by her side.

Bijou Phillips at the “Infinite Icon” premiere, Jan. 20, 2026, Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Her representative revealed that she had been on the transplant list since 2012 and adopted a vegan diet to improve her symptoms.

In April 2017, just before her surgery, the actress posted a lengthy Instagram message thanking her donor for a second chance at life.

“I have been waiting for this day to come for a long time,” she wrote, according to PEOPLE.

“Dialysis has been a blessing, and also extremely hard. I got an infection and am on my second catheter. This is major surgery, FSGS is scary, but I’m soooo intensely Grateful for my husband, my daughter, our Family!”