Dating App For Disney Adults ‘Single Riders’ Is Currently in Development

A new dating app specifically for Disney adults, dubbed “Single Riders,” is currently in development, with plans for a rollout in the near future.

Joe LaStoria II, a Disney adult who resides in Florida, shared details about the app with the Daily Mail earlier this month. He said the app’s concept came to him while he was searching for love.

“About two years ago, I was ghosted on a first date I had set up through a dating app,” he said. “With a free afternoon, I did what local Disney adults might do – I headed to Hollywood Studios for a few drinks and some solo park time.”

He then said, “While walking around, it hit me how hard it was to find someone who truly shared my love for Disney. That’s when the idea sparked: a dating app for Disney Adults and theme park lovers.”

LaStoria revealed that his videos about the app raked in thousands of views and comments. “The response was way bigger than I ever expected. I knew I had something special.”

The Disney Adult ‘Single Rider’ Dating App Creator Turned to a ‘Tech Genius’ For Help

LaStoria said he spent nearly two years looking for “the right person to help bring it to life.” He eventually met with Adam Tucker, a “tech genius.”

“Not only is he incredibly talented, but he also believes in the magic of Disney just as much as I do,” he explained. “He jumped on board to help make it a reality, and we’ve been building ever since.”

Tucker then said, “I remember thinking [when I heard about his idea], ‘Wait… this isn’t already a mobile app?’ It immediately clicked for me that this needed to exist – and I wanted to help make it happen.”

The app went into development earlier this year. Speaking about the app’s current timeline, LaStoria said, “Right now, we’re aiming for a full launch in spring or summer of 2026, with beta testing hopefully starting in late 2025 or early 2026.”

He and Tucker then said they intended for “normal use” of the app to be “completely free.” However, they are “exploring thoughtful ways to monetize that feel fair and add value.”

“Things like optional premium features or perks that enhance the experience without limiting the core functionality,” LaStoria continued. “Our goal is to keep things accessible while building something that can grow and improve over time. We want everyone to be able to connect and enjoy the experience.”