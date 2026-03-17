dashboard-confessional-member-exits-band.

A longtime member of Dashboard Confessional is leaving the group, calling his departure from the band “bittersweet.”

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On Instagram, drummer Chris Kamrada reflected on his eight-year run with the fan favorite band. He expressed gratitude to lead singer Chris Carrabba and the emo group, making it clear there were no hard feelings about his leaving.

“After an incredible run together, Dashboard Confessional and I are parting ways,” he wrote in the Feb. 16 post. “I’m incredibly grateful for the eight years spent traveling the world, playing and creating music together, and contributing to moments that I believe fans will never forget.”

“After 20 years of doing this professionally, this chapter of a musician’s career will forever be bittersweet,” he continued. “With that said, I simply want to say thank you to Chris, everyone in the band, family, and close friends in our circle, our touring crew, and everyone involved behind the scenes. I’ll see you all out there.”

Drummer Chris Kamrada in 2015. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kamrada joined Dashboard Confessional in 2017, nearly two decades after the Boca Raton, Florida band formed in 1999. He became a vital part of the group’s touring lineup, performing on their 2020 20-Year Anniversary Tour, which was cut short by the pandemic. He also played on the 2022 Hello Gone Days Tour, the 2023 Banshee Season Tour with Counting Crows, and most recently, the Summer Anthem Tour with the Goo Goo Dolls.

Dashboard Confessional Fans Show Their Support for Drummer Chris Kamrada

In the comments section of Kamrada’s announcement, Dashboard Confessional fans wished him well and thanked him for his time playing with the beloved band.

“I feel honored I was able to see you twice and then meet and hang out with you. I can’t wait to see where your next journey takes you,” one fan wrote. “So glad I got to see you play together one last time this past summer!” another fan added.

“It was a dream come true to see you play. Thank you for your music,” a third thoughtful fan chimed in.

Despite the bad news, Dashboard Confessional fans have a lot to look forward to. According to the band’s website, they will be touring extensively this year. They’ll also be joining The Fray for their Summer of Light Tour.