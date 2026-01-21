Danish Lawmaker Tells President Trump to ‘F— off’ During European Parliament’s Greenland Debate

A Danish lawmaker made it clear where he stood as he told President Trump to “f— off” amid a heated debate about Greenland’s future at the European Parliament.

According to the New York Post, European Parliament Member Anders Vistisen addressed Trump during his speech to the European Union on Jan. 13.

“Dear President Trump, listen very carefully,” the Danish Lawmaker stated. “Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country. It is not for sale.”

He then declared, “Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr. President, f— off.”

Following Vistisen’s speech, Parliament Vice President Nicolae Ștefănuță threatened consequences for the Danish lawmaker over what he said to President Trump.

“If the translation was correct, the term you used is not allowed in this house,” Ștefănuță said. “And there will be consequences to the message you have used. It is not okay in this house of democracy.”

He then noted, “We have clear rules about cuss words and language that is inappropriate in this room. I am sorry to interrupt you. It is unacceptable, even if you might have strong political feelings about this.”

Ștefănuță continued by stating, “Regardless of what we think about Mr. Trump, it is not possible to use such language.”

President Trump has continuously pushed for Greenland to join the U.S. over the past year. He recently stated that owning the Danish territory was “imperative for national and world security.”

President Trump Said He Will Not Take Greenland By Force

While speaking at the Davos Conference on Wednesday, President Trump stated that he would not take Greenland by force.

“We never asked for anything, and we never got anything,” he said while speaking about NATO spending. “We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won’t do that.”

He then said the U.S. wants ownership of Greenland because “you need the ownership to defend it, you can’t defend it on a lease.”

“Who the hell wants to defend a license agreement or a lease?” he asked.