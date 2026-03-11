Danielle Panabaker Mourns Death of Disney Exec: ‘Changed My Life’

Danielle Panabaker is mourning the loss of her beloved friend and longtime mentor.

The Flash star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Andrew Gunn, the producer behind Disney hits like Sky High (which starred Panabaker), Cruella, and the 2003 Freaky Friday adaptation. Gunn passed away at his Toronto home on March 2 at the age of 56, two years after being diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

“Andrew Gunn changed my life,” Panabaker began in the heartfelt tribute, which included candid snapshots of her and Gunn through the years. Alongside press photos were intimate shots of Panabaker spending time with Gunn and his family for birthdays and cookouts.

“We first met when I was 14 years old, and he flew me out to LA to screen test for Freaky Friday,” the 38-year-old continued. “I didn’t get that role, but a couple [of] years later, he and Mike Mitchell cast me as Layla in Sky High, which launched my professional career. It was a dream come true, and I will forever be grateful.”

“Andrew was kind to everyone, deeply generous, and a passionate storyteller – he was an advocate and mentor to so many writers and directors (even allowing me to ‘intern’ in his office one summer),” she added.

Danielle Panabaker Recalls Becoming Part of Andrew Gunn’s Family

“But more than that, Andrew and his family became my family,” she shared. Panabaker recalled how most of her Sundays in her early 20s were spent at their house, “grilling in the backyard or lounging by the pool,” and that she was “lucky enough to spend many different holidays with their family.”

“They accepted me and loved me just as I was in every moment we’ve known each other, and I’m so deeply thankful,” she continued, expressing her hope to “do and be the same for Andrew’s kids.”

“My heart breaks for them as they lost their dad too soon,” she concluded, “but I know he’s endlessly proud of them. May he rest in peace.”

Gunn was best known for producing early 2000s Disney comedies, starting with Freaky Friday (2003). His other credits include The Haunted Mansion (2003), College Road Trip (2008), Race to Witch Mountain (2009), Bad Santa 2 (2016), and last year’s Freakier Friday.

Meanwhile, the comments section of Panabaker’s tribute to Gunn was filled with words of support.

“He was kind, and he was so proud of you. I’m so sorry to hear of his passing,” one top comment read. “He did some amazing projects. I’m sorry for your loss. Thoughts to you and anyone who knew him during this difficult time,” another onlooker wrote.

Gunn’s sister, Hilary Knight, also replied to Panabaker’s heartfelt words for her brother.

“This is a beautiful tribute, Danielle❤️. I miss my brother so very much,” Knight wrote.