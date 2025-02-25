Danielle Fishel Claims She Felt ‘Ostracized’ While on the Set of ‘Girl Meets World’

Eight years after Girl Meets World came to an end, Danielle Fishel opens up about how she felt on the set of the Boy Meets World spinoff.

During the latest episode of her Pod Meets World podcast, Fishel opened up about her Girl Meets World experience.

“Let’s put it this way,” she told her former Boy Meets World co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle. “The memories we have of the fun set of Boy Meets World were not the memories [from the] set of Girl Meets World. It just wasn’t.”

“And I went into it hoping it was going to be,” she continued. “I went into it expecting it to be. And it wasn’t. It was a rather tumultuous place. It was a place I felt very ostracized. I felt very criticized. I felt a lot of different things being on that set.”

She then said, “That was not the set of Danielle being carefree and running around shaking hands and kissing babies.”

Fishel reprised her Boy Meets World role as Topanga on the spinoff, which followed Riley Matthews, the daughter of Topanga and Cory (Ben Savage). The show aired from 2014 to 2017. Others who starred in the show were Rowan Blanchard, Sabrina Carpenter, Corey Fogelmanis, and Peyton Meyer.

Danielle Fishel spoke about her Girl Meets World co-star, Sabrina Carpenter, in late 2024.

“I still consider her to be my daughter, and I think of myself very much as a surrogate mother,” Fishel stated about Carpenter while chatting to People. “She has a mother who’s wonderful, who I’m very close to. I’m definitely an older friend who gives her advice more like a mom would than just a pal. I probably annoy her sometimes with my mom advice, but I can’t help it! She’s my baby forever.”