Daniel Radcliffe Producing Documentary About ‘Harry Potter’ Stunt Double Who Broke His Neck Playing Him

Daniel Radcliffe, best known for his iconic role as Harry Potter in the eponymous film series, is paying tribute to his former stunt double, David Holmes, in a heartwarming and compelling documentary. Titled David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, the documentary delves into the remarkable life journey of Holmes, who served as Radcliffe’s stunt double throughout the entire Harry Potter franchise.

Holmes’s life took a dramatic turn during the filming of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 when he suffered a life-changing accident on the set. The documentary explores his experiences before and after the accident, offering an intimate look at his journey to rebuild his life and regain his strength after being paralyzed from the waist down.

The bond between Daniel Radcliffe and David Holmes extends beyond their professional collaboration. Their friendship, cultivated through years of working closely on set, serves as the foundation for this moving documentary. Radcliffe not only serves as a producer but also appears in the project to share his unique perspective on the film’s subject matter.

Cunning Stunts

The project’s genesis can be traced back to 2020 when Radcliffe and Holmes collaborated on the Cunning Stunts podcast. During the podcast, the two delved into the complexities and challenges of the stunt industry, offering audiences a unique window into the world of action-packed sequences and high-risk performances. The podcast laid the groundwork for David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, allowing the filmmakers to explore the world of stunts while simultaneously telling Holmes’s inspiring story.

Radcliffe emphasized the importance of shedding light on the reality of the stunt industry, emphasizing that the public often holds misconceptions about the nature of these daring feats. “I think there’s a myth around stuntmen that they are just superhuman in some way,” Radcliffe said in a previous interview with Deadline.

He added that people often assume there are clever tricks or visual effects involved in dangerous scenes when, in fact, stunt performers often face significant risks to bring these moments to life. Radcliffe highlighted that stunts, such as falling down stairs or getting hit by a car, involve real physical danger, even if they are executed as safely as possible.

The tragic incident that serves as the focal point of the documentary occurred while Holmes was rehearsing for an explosion scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. During this rehearsal, he was suspended by wires to simulate a flying scene and was to mimic the impact of an explosion. Unfortunately, the wires malfunctioned, causing Holmes to be jerked back and slammed into a wall before landing on a crash mat below. The force of the impact resulted in a broken neck, leaving Holmes paralyzed from the chest down and with limited mobility in his arms, hands, and fingers.

Support From The Cast

Radcliffe and other cast members, including Tom Felton, rallied around Holmes during his recovery, offering support, friendship, and assistance. The actor maintained a close relationship with Holmes, and together, they organized charity auctions to help cover the considerable medical expenses associated with Holmes’s recovery.

In 2014, Radcliffe shared his deep bond with Holmes in an interview with The Mirror, emphasizing the profound significance of their friendship. He expressed his desire for people to recognize Holmes as an important figure in his life, rather than just seeing a man in a wheelchair. Radcliffe’s unwavering support has undoubtedly played a crucial role in Holmes’s journey to rebuild his life following the life-altering accident.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived not only celebrates the resilience and courage of David Holmes but also offers viewers a powerful reminder of the genuine friendships and support networks that exist within the film industry, transcending the boundaries of fame and accolades. As a documentary, it offers an inspiring and heartfelt exploration of the human spirit’s ability to overcome adversity.

