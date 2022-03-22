Peloton’s Daniel McKenna Seen Out On Date In Brooklyn With Mystery Woman

It looks like love is in the air for popular Peloton instructor Daniel McKenna! The trainer was seen canoodling with a mystery woman on a date in New York City last week, and fans of his workout classes are dying to know who she is.

Who Is McKenna’s Mystery Woman?

McKenna and his date had dinner at Fabbrica in Williamsburg, enjoying cocktails and pasta dishes. They were also seen cuddling on the couch they were seated at in the restaurant.

“She was dressed in this mini, skintight blue dress with side cutouts and wore chunky black boots,” a Page Six source shared. “It was definitely a look.” The source also noted that, when McKenna’s date came back from the bathroom, the Peloton instructor playfully “grabbed her a**.”

“He seemed into her,” the source continued. They even overheard him tell his date about his family in Ireland, while she shared a story about “nearly dying” at a Mexican restaurant with her friends.

His Previous Date Calls Him ‘The Absolute Nicest Guy!’

The former rugby player has been training people since 2019 and has quickly become a favorite among the Peloton instructors. With increased popularity comes increased scrutiny, and fans of McKenna are desperate to learn more about his private life.

While we don’t know who this mystery woman is or how long the two have been dating, we do know that McKenna is allegedly a great date. According to another Page Six source who went on a date with the Peloton instructor last year, “He’s the absolute nicest guy!”

“He paid for my cab home,” they continued, but they shared that the relationship didn’t end up going anywhere. The source said that he was just “so young,” and her online class schedule also made things complicated.

A representative for Peloton said that the company does not comment on the personal lives of their trainers, but if McKenna continues the PDA-packed dates, fans of the trainer will probably find out who she is soon enough.

