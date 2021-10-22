Hallmark Kicks Off Christmas Season In October With Danica McKellar Movie

At Hallmark Channel, the Christmas season starts in October. What better way to celebrate Halloween than by relaxing with a feel-good Christmas movie. The whole slate of films has just been announced, and familiar face Danica McKellar is kicking things off, tonight. Here’s what’s going on.

Hallmark Royalty

There are a few names as closely associated with Hallmark as McKellar. Lori Loughlin once called the station home, and Lacey Chabert comes to mind, but McKellar has as big a claim to Hallmark Queen as anyone. She’s already starred in fifteen Hallmark films to date, and that number is only growing. Getting selected as the very first Christmas movie speaks to her importance at the network.

Countdown To Christmas

Hallmark Channel is starting its Christmas season earlier than most would expect. The ‘Countdown to Christmas’ starts on October 22, and its ad campaign highlights the idiosyncrasy of holidays on Halloween.

The first film is entitled You, Me & The Christmas Trees. McKellar stars alongside her former Wonder Years co-star Jason Hervey, and Hallmark legend Benjamin Ayres.

Judging by the trailer, McKellar will teach Ayres a thing or two about the true meaning of Christmas. This is McKellar’s fifth consecutive year starring in a Hallmark Christmas film. One has to wonder how this effort stacks up against Christmas She Wrote and Christmas at Dollywood.

This is only the first of, get this, 41 Christmas Movies(!!) airing through the rest of 2021. Chabert stars in Christmas at Castle Hart, while High School Musical’s own Corbin Bleu will steal the show in A Christmas Dance Reunion. If you’re ever wondering what a mid-2000s teen star is up to, say Chad Michael Murray or Haylie Duff, odds are they’re on Hallmark Channel.

What Else Is McKellar Up To?

McKellar’s customarily very busy at the moment. She’s going to be a judge on the upcoming Fox series Domino Masters, but that’s not the only network appearance she’s making. She recently starred in an episode of Home Economics on ABC. The This Is Us-esque series starring Topher Grace series is in the midst of its second season. Perhaps her one-off episode could turn into a recurring role.

Details on Domino Masters have been scarce since its announcement last May, but it still has an official page on Fox’s website. While these other gigs are promising, Hallmark is McKellar’s home.