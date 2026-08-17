‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Pregnant and Still Plans to Compete in Season 35

The Dancing with the Stars family is expanding! Dancer and reigning champion Witney Carson is pregnant with her third child. And despite her pregnancy, she plans on competing this year.

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“My family is growing. We’re so blessed to keep growing our family,” Carson, who has two sons, five-year-old Leo and three-year-old Jet with husband Carson McAllister, told People. “I can’t wait to become a family of five.”

Telling the outlet she’s in “pure survival mode right now,” she’s also feeling “very nauseous” during her first trimester.

“I am constantly trying to eat to keep the nausea at bay. I’m trying to rest as much as I can. I think with two toddlers, it’s very difficult to rest, but my husband has been an absolute champ and he has allowed me to rest, and he’s very much taking care of all of us.”

Photo: Witney Carson/Instagram

Carson revealed her pregnancy during a recent appearance on Good Morning America. She also shared that she will be dancing with Jimmy Kimmel Live! star Guillermo Rodriguez.

“So my plan is to, as long as the baby is healthy and as long as I’m doing well, then we will compete again on this season on Dancing with the Stars, which is very exciting because I love being a mom more than anything, and I also love to dance,” she told People.

“I’ll actually be the first professional dancer to compete being this far along pregnant, which is scary but also exciting,” she said. “And I’m hoping that if everything goes well and the baby’s healthy, that it’ll be a really great experience.”

On GMA, Carson told Michael Strahan, “it wasn’t on my bingo card to compete on Dancing with the Stars and be four months pregnant.” But she’s embracing where she’s at, calling it a “beautiful thing,” and saying she wants to “feel empowered.”

Carson also has no plans to hide her growing baby bump behind fringe and sparkles.

“I was just thinking, I’m like, I don’t want to hide it. I am so proud to be a woman, to be creating life and growing this human, and to be able to do the show and compete and be able to grow this life is such a huge blessing,” she said.