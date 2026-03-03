‘Dancing With the Stars’ Favorite Hospitalized

Dancing With the Stars fan-favorite Val Chmerkovskiy is currently recovering after he was hospitalized while on tour.

The professional dancer took to Instagram over the weekend to speak out about his recent health woes. He wrote in the post’s caption, “Sorry my friends… small hiccup,” with a red heart emoji.

“I’ve just been having vertigo for the last couple of days,” he explained while lying in a hospital bed.”I had it yesterday, and I was able to get through the show, and then we ran some tests.”

Chmerkovskiy then said that traveling on the bus may have exacerbated his symptoms. “That little crystal in your equilibrium—again, I’m learning a lot—once it goes out, it’s really hard to get it back in,” he continued. “So, I’m just spinning everywhere. And so, on the bus when it’s moving, and I woke up, and I couldn’t get myself together.”

Despite being hospitalized, Chmerkovskiy said he wasn’t going to be away from the dance floor for too long. He even said that he is planning to return for the Mar. 3 performance in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“So hopefully tomorrow’s our day off,” he noted. “I’ll be back on Tuesday. Love you thank you.”

Chmerkovskiy also took to his Instagram Stories on Mar. 2 to share a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

“My apologies to all of the fans that came out to see us today in Peoria,” he wrote in the photo. “Thank you to my fellow castmates for rallying. Little bump in the road, I’ll be good to go asap.”

He further added, “It takes quite literally me not being able to stand on my feet to keep me off that stage. Unfortunately, I couldn’t make it tonight.”

Chmerkovskiy is currently on the tour with other Dancing With the Stars favorites. He is performing alongside his season 34 partner, Alix Earle. Others performing on the tour include Dylan Efron, Jordan Chiles, Robert Irwin, and Witney Carson.

The official tour account also issued a statement about Chmerkovskiy’s health.

“He is under medical care,” the tour organizers wrote in an Mar. 2 Instagram Stories post. “And we are wishing him a fast and speedy recovery.”