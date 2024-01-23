Dana Carvey’s Son Dex’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has officially disclosed the cause of death for Dex Carvey, the son of Dana Carvey and Paula Zwagerman.

Two months after the couple announced the tragic passing of their son, the medical examiner’s report, obtained by PEOPLE, confirms that Dex died from an accidental drug overdose. The examination revealed the presence of fentanyl, ketamine, and cocaine in Dex’s system at the time of his death.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post in November, Dana Carvey and Paula Zwagerman initially shared the devastating news of their son’s demise. The post began with the somber words, “Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy.”

It continued, “Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things–music, art, film making, comedy–and pursued all of them passionately,” the couple said of their son. “It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life.”

“And when you were with him, you loved life too,” their statement continued. “He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever.”

The couple also added a message of solidarity for “anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction,” as they said, “You are in our hearts and prayers.”