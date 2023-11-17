Dana Carvey’s Eldest Son, Dex Dead at 32

Dana Carvey’s older son, Dex, tragically passed away on Wednesday evening due to a drug overdose at the age of 32. The renowned Wayne’s World actor and his wife, Paula, released a heartfelt statement on Thursday to share the devastating news.

“Our hearts are broken. Our dear son, Dex, died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old,” the statement began.

In the emotional message, Dana and Paula expressed how Dex had a remarkable talent for various endeavors such as music, art, filmmaking, and comedy, all of which he passionately pursued throughout his 32 years.

They emphasized Dex’s profound love for life and highlighted his deep affection for his family, friends, and his girlfriend, Kaylee.

“Dex was an extraordinary individual,” the statement continued. “The heartfelt birthday cards he handcrafted are cherished. We will miss him immensely.”

Dana, aged 68, and Paula concluded their statement by offering prayers and support to those grappling with addiction.

According to TMZ, Dex was found unresponsive in his home after his girlfriend called emergency services around 10 p.m. PT. Despite efforts by paramedics to revive him, Dex remained unresponsive.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s online records confirm Dex’s passing at home, with an autopsy scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Dex previously performed during his father’s 2016 Netflix special, Straight White Male, where he showcased his comedic material, touching on topics like Pride parades and anecdotes related to his famous father’s life.

Dana and Paula have another son, Thomas, aged 30, who also shares aspirations in the field of comedy.