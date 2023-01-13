Who Is Dan Levy’s Partner? A Look At His Relationship Status

Dan Levy made his debut for most people with his massively successful Canadian sitcom that blew up on Netflix, Schitt’s Creek. He played David Rose (ew, David!) on the show alongside his equally talented family.

They may not know that he earned a unique distinction in association with Schitt’s Creek. Levy became the first individual to be awarded Emmys in the categories of acting, directing, producing, and writing in the same year for his work on the show’s last season. His professional life is one of the most enviable in Hollywood. His private life is a little less known, however.

Fans of Schitt’s Creek wonder if Dan Levy has a partner. Here’s the lowdown on his dating status.

Levy Is Currently Single

Levy told Vanity Fair in 2021 that he is still searching for the love of his life. In response to the question, “What or who is the greatest love of your life?” for the magazine’s “Proust Questionnaire,” he said, “I don’t think I’ve met him yet, so I’m going to say my dog, Redmond.”

It’s not only the fact that Levy hasn’t pinpointed his ideal mate yet that has kept him single and unmarried. He told Out in 2015 that his hectic professional routine on Schitt’s Creek prevented him from having much of a social life.

“I’m single right now,” Levy shared. “I’ve been single for a bit. It’s a strange thing. I don’t know whether it’s an excuse that I’m telling myself or whether it’s just what it is, but I feel like this job has consumed my life.”

According to Bustle, Levy had a punishing schedule that revolved around Schitt’s Creek. He would typically get home at 8 at night, grab something to eat and then do more work until the wee hours. A couple of hours of shut-eye would follow, then he would head back to the set at 5 in the morning.

Levy prefers the dating scene in London to Los Angeles. “I lived there for a little bit in my early twenties and I loved it, and I go on a lot of dates there, to be perfectly honest. Me and Los Angeles and the dating scenario are just not the greatest fit.”

He’s Gone Through Some Unhealthy Relationships

Dan Levy has acknowledged that in college, he didn’t always make the best choices for himself when selecting people to date. Breaking those bad relationship patterns wasn’t easy, but necessary.

He said, “You … get into these habits where you’re dating people who are totally wrong for you because they’re seeking out people who are a bit damaged and you’re seeking out people who have one foot out the door so that you don’t actually give yourself over in any kind of way.”

Like His Character, He’s Part Of The LGBTQ+ Community

In high school, Levy was bullied because of his sexuality. In his youth, he had anxiety problems that, as Bustle reported, were so pervasive that he shunned summer camp and birthday parties. Social situations were extremely trying for him. His anxiety got so bad that Levy developed a vision-threatening eye condition called iritis.

There was another physical expression of his anxiety later in life during Schitt’s Creek. Bustle reported that Levy’s “neck would seize up.” He relied upon chiropractic treatment and a neck brace to relieve the discomfort.

Levy chalked a lot of it up to an inability to openly be who he really was. “I think that came from a deep-rooted fear of knowing that I was gay and not being able to be free,” he explained. “By the time I got to high school, when your brain is starting to catch up to your physical impulses, it led to a very confusing time.”

He said he was consumed by fears. “Fear of being ridiculed. Fear of being othered. Fear of exposing something that I think a lot of high school students at the time didn’t have the tools to process properly … “

What liberated Levy and got him to open up was his involvement in theater. He became active in school plays, immersing himself in every aspect of those productions. He said, “It was like a decoy version of myself that I was putting out there to not have to live with the reality that when the bullying was happening.”

Levy came a long way toward being comfortable with his sexuality and being part of the LGBTQ community by the time Schitt’s Creek aired. That was reflected in the show, as he told Attitude in 2020:

“ … I had a platform to tell stories that would reflect my experiences and real experiences of my friends. It felt in a way kind of irresponsible not to seize that opportunity and tell stories that meant something, and stories that I haven’t really seen that much on television.”

There was even a three-story tall billboard during Schitt Creek’s last season which depicted Levy’s character, David, kissing his on-screen partner. Levy said, “It became this really beautiful place where people would go and celebrate queer love. It was a lovely way to celebrate our last season.”

It seems as if geography, anxiety issues, and an overwhelming workload have previously been roadblocks to romance for Dan Levy. He appears to have successfully dealt with them. Hopefully, this gifted man will find a special someone to love before too long.

