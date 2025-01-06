Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Knocked Down by Brutal Hit to the Head During Game

A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader is recovering after she was knocked down by a brutal hit to the head during the Commanders game over the weekend.

According to CBS Sports, the hit occurred when Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey’s aim was slightly off during the kickoff. Not only was the ball out of bounds, but it ended up hitting the cheerleader right in the back of the head.

The moment was caught on video. “Oh no,” the NFL declared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Another angle showed the ball hit the Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. The force behind the ball knocked the cheerleader to the ground.

Commander punter Tress Way was seen walking up to check on her afterward. He had been warming up near the cheerleaders when the ball hit.

Shoutout to this #DallasCowboys Cheerleader for taking the hit like a champ 💪 pic.twitter.com/jluDhATMku — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2025

The Daily Mail reported that the cheerleader was rookie Michelle Siemienowski. A video showed her on the sidelines after the hit. She was smiling and appeared to be OK.

Following the game, Siemienowski took to Instagram to share reels of the moment she was hit in the head with the ball.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys lost to the Commanders 23 to 19, ending the 2024 season with a 7-10 record.

The Cheerleader Was Excited She Made the Dallas Cowboys Squad in July 2024

In a post on Instagram, Siemiensowski gushed about how excited she was to make the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad.

“This has been my dream for as long as I can remember,” she stated at the time. “… Thank you God, for I have prayed every single day for this blessed new chapter of my life. This has been the most life-changing experience, but this is only the beginning. I am so grateful to say that I achieved my dreams and earned my boots!”

“Thank you to my parents, family, and friends for being so supportive and encouraging throughout this process,” she wrote elsewhere in the post.

Siemiensowski also wrote about being ready to represent the Dallas Cowboys.

“I am so excited to represent the most amazing organization and get the opportunity to cheer on America’s Team!” she added.

Right before the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game, the cheerleader took to Instagram to share some highlights of her rookie season.

“Rookies signing off,” she captioned the post, which featured photos of her with her fellow rookie Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

She had also shared photos throughout the season while rocking the iconic Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform.