‘Dallas’ Actress and Super Model Annabel Schofield Dead at 62

Supermodel and actress Annabel Schofield, known for her memorable recurring role on Dallas, has died.

Schofield passed away on Feb. 28 in Los Angeles after being diagnosed with brain cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 62.

After her diagnosis, Schofield shared health updates on a GoFundMe page created for her expenses. In her final update on Jan. 18, she revealed undergoing emergency surgery to remove a mass from her nasal cavity.

Schofield, born on September 4, 1963, in Llanelli, Wales, is the daughter of British film production executive John D. Schofield, known for his work on films like Jerry Maguire and As Good As It Gets.

Annabel Schofield with her father, movie producer John D. Schofield, in 1987. (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images)



She later moved to London to pursue a modeling career, appearing on the covers of numerous fashion magazines, including Vogue Germany and Italian Vogue. She also modeled for designers and beauty campaigns, including Yves Saint Laurent, Versace, Rimmel, and Revlon.

Annabel Schofield Lands Her Signature Acting Role on ‘Dallas’

Amid her successful modeling career, Schofield moved to Los Angeles, where she was cast in a recurring role on the hit primetime soap Dallas. She starred as Laurel Ellis for 12 episodes in the show’s 11th season, acting opposite Larry Hagman’s J.R. Ewing.

Annabel Schofield in 1989. ( Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images)

According to IMDb, Schofield also appeared in feature films such as Eye of the Widow and Clifford, alongside Martin Short. Additionally, she worked behind the camera as a crew member on The Brothers Grimm, Doom, and City of Ember.

She later started Bella Bene Productions, producing commercials and fashion projects. In 2013, she published The Cherry Alignment, a novel inspired by her experiences as a model and actress in the 1980s.

Annabel Schofield in 2015. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

She is survived by her mother and preceded in death by her father and sister, Amanda Schofield.