Dakota Johnson Stuns in See-Through Mesh Gown at ‘Madame Web’ Premiere

While at the premiere of her new action-paced superhero film Madame Web, Dakota Johnson stunned the red carpet in a gorgeous see-through mesh gown.

According to Page Six, Johnson appeared at the Los Angeles premiere in a crystal-embellished, mesh-designed gown that was a customized creation by Gucci. Along with the gown, Johnson wore a Messika’s Divine Enigma oval diamond cut choker.

Dakota Johnson took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of her Madame Web premiere gown. “[Madame Web] LA premiere,” she wrote with a black heart emoji.

According to IMDb, Madame Web follows Cassandra Webb (Johnson) as she develops the power to see the future. “Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies, if they can all survive a deadly present,” the film’s description reads.

Starring alongside Dakota Johnson in Madame Web include Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, and Tahar Rahim. The film will hit theaters on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Dakota Johnson Said the ‘Madame Web’ Script Experienced ‘Drastic Changes’ After She Signed On

During a recent interview with TheWrap, Dakota Johnson spoke about filming Madame Web. She noted that the film’s script went through a lot of changes.

“There were drastic changes,” Johnson explained. “And I can’t even tell you what they were.”

Johnson further explained that due to the superhero’s ability to see the future, there were multiple versions of one Madame Web scene. This notably increased the workload for everyone on set.

“It added so many different camera set-ups, like triple the amount of work,” Johnson continued. “And it was very complex, and there’s only like minor differences between each version of the same scene, so it was like puzzle pieces, and really paying attention to what moment we’re in, and what angle we’re in, and continuity and things like that.”

Although she got lost a few times while shooting the scenes, Johnson said director SJ Clarkson was there to help. “I did. Yes, I did get very lost and SJ always knew exactly where we were, which was really incredible.”

Johnson previously spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her “good” stunt driving in Madame Web as well. “I mean, I can do some really wild things with a car,” she explained. She also said she drove an ambulance and taxicab. “I drove everything in the movie — except for flying through the air and out of a building. But other than that, I’m like, ‘Watch out, Tom Cruise.’”