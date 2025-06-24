Dakota Johnson Is ‘Doing Well’ Following Her Breakup From Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson is reportedly “doing well” following her breakup with her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Chris Martin.

Sources close to the Fifty Shades actress spoke to PEOPLE about the split. “Dakota’s doing well,” they said. “The split wasn’t exactly a shock.”

The insiders also said Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin had the “same issues for a while” and ended things earlier this month.

“She wants to live her life very intentionally – she doesn’t want to have any regrets,” the sources pointed out. “She loves all her creative projects and is excited about her career.”

They then said, “She believes there is more to life than work, though. She wants a meaningful life on all levels.”

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were first romantically linked in 2017 and had a nearly eight-year, on-and-off relationship. The “official” split comes more than a year after an insider claimed that the couple had been engaged for “years.” They had also sparked engagement rumors in 2020.

Chris Martin Was Supportive Of Dakota Johnson Earlier this Month, Encouraging Fans to See Her New Film ‘Materialists’

The breakup announcement came just days after Martin encouraged his fans to go see Johnson’s new film, Materialists.

During Coldplay’s show in Stanford on Jun. 1, Martin declared on stage, “Thank you so much, everybody. Be kind to yourself, be kind to each other. Don’t forget to see Materialists!“

According to E! News, the Coldplay frontman stepped out for the first time since the breakup on Jun. 16. He was spotted on a walk in New York City.

Neither he nor Johnson has officially commented on the split.