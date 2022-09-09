Suggest

From celebrities' lives to your life, we have you covered.

Shop
Wellness·Self

Your Daily Horoscope: September 9, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Friday, September 9th.

M. Davis-McAfee
By M. Davis-McAfee
September 9, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Daily horoscope 9/9

On Friday, September 9th, the full Moon flies in front of Saturn retrograde toward the 6th House of Health in which Pisces currently sits. The Sun’s opposition with Neptune retrograde continues to strengthen. Meanwhile, Mercury and Makemake’s conjunction softens in the next House over. 

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Letting our past vindicate our present actions is always the easiest option. It requires no accountability or progress. But you realize what you’re sacrificing for easiness’ sake, right, Aries? Do you think it’s worth it?

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

You aren’t stuck on this plateau because you’re incapable; you’re here because you’re stubborn. Actual change would mean discomfort, and that’s never been in your wheelhouse. Luckily, the only thing standing in your way is you.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Vulnerability might be the path to honest communication, but that doesn’t make communicating any easier. Struggling to come up with the right words is normal. The most important thing is that you’re willing to try.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

This emotional trial is forging a stronger foundation for your future, Cancer. Trust the process, and keep your heart open. As tempting as it might be to jump ship, you have to resist—you’re too close to calmer waters.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Flamboyant, you might be, but you still love a good lazy day (or weeks). Be wary of growing so comfortable that you can’t spring into action at a moment’s notice. You don’t have to be hypervigilant, but you’d be wise to be prepared.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Someone as pragmatic as you should be able to appreciate that life isn’t always fair. You can either let this deter you from helping others, or it can encourage you to do so. Deep down, you know which would serve you best.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

We repeat our past mistakes in more ways than we realize. Doesn’t this dilemma feel familiar to you? If you’re going through it again, then there must be a lesson lost somewhere. It’s your responsibility to find and learn it.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Despite your best efforts, forgoing your needs is not improving your relationships the way you thought it might. On the contrary, it’s starting to breed resentment and distrust. Rest assured, that combo never ends well.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

The monotonous buzz of everyday life is starting to get to you, Sag. It isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s a sign of being human. Take some time to recalibrate away from work. Your performance will be better for it.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

You can’t enact great change by second-guessing yourself the whole time. You’re at the forefront of this movement for a reason. Don’t underestimate your ability to lead, Capricorn. You’re a natural, whether or not you’d like to admit it.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

The most important lessons in life are rarely the most pleasant. But for better or worse, there is usually a silver lining waiting to be found. How can this experience shape your future self? How can it facilitate growth?

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

It’s never easy to find out where in life you’ve been deceived. But that’s the whole point—these unpleasant revelations recalibrate and realign your path in the right direction. Besides, it’s better to find out now than later.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest

  • ©Copyright 2022
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.