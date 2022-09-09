Your Daily Horoscope: September 9, 2022

On Friday, September 9th, the full Moon flies in front of Saturn retrograde toward the 6th House of Health in which Pisces currently sits. The Sun’s opposition with Neptune retrograde continues to strengthen. Meanwhile, Mercury and Makemake’s conjunction softens in the next House over.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

Letting our past vindicate our present actions is always the easiest option. It requires no accountability or progress. But you realize what you’re sacrificing for easiness’ sake, right, Aries? Do you think it’s worth it?

You aren’t stuck on this plateau because you’re incapable; you’re here because you’re stubborn. Actual change would mean discomfort, and that’s never been in your wheelhouse. Luckily, the only thing standing in your way is you.

Vulnerability might be the path to honest communication, but that doesn’t make communicating any easier. Struggling to come up with the right words is normal. The most important thing is that you’re willing to try.

This emotional trial is forging a stronger foundation for your future, Cancer. Trust the process, and keep your heart open. As tempting as it might be to jump ship, you have to resist—you’re too close to calmer waters.

Flamboyant, you might be, but you still love a good lazy day (or weeks). Be wary of growing so comfortable that you can’t spring into action at a moment’s notice. You don’t have to be hypervigilant, but you’d be wise to be prepared.

Someone as pragmatic as you should be able to appreciate that life isn’t always fair. You can either let this deter you from helping others, or it can encourage you to do so. Deep down, you know which would serve you best.

We repeat our past mistakes in more ways than we realize. Doesn’t this dilemma feel familiar to you? If you’re going through it again, then there must be a lesson lost somewhere. It’s your responsibility to find and learn it.

Despite your best efforts, forgoing your needs is not improving your relationships the way you thought it might. On the contrary, it’s starting to breed resentment and distrust. Rest assured, that combo never ends well.

The monotonous buzz of everyday life is starting to get to you, Sag. It isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s a sign of being human. Take some time to recalibrate away from work. Your performance will be better for it.

You can’t enact great change by second-guessing yourself the whole time. You’re at the forefront of this movement for a reason. Don’t underestimate your ability to lead, Capricorn. You’re a natural, whether or not you’d like to admit it.

The most important lessons in life are rarely the most pleasant. But for better or worse, there is usually a silver lining waiting to be found. How can this experience shape your future self? How can it facilitate growth?

It’s never easy to find out where in life you’ve been deceived. But that’s the whole point—these unpleasant revelations recalibrate and realign your path in the right direction. Besides, it’s better to find out now than later.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

