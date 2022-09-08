Your Daily Horoscope: September 8, 2022

On Thursday, September 8th, a nearly full Moon flies toward Saturn retrograde. The ringed planet that governs discipline has been in retrograde for weeks now, urging us to put our noses to the grindstone and work through unsavory (but necessary) obligations. Paired with the Sun’s egocentric energy in Virgo, it’s an “all work, no play” kind of week.

What’s on your sign’s to-do list for today?

There is a big difference between passion driven by virtue and passion driven by ego. While they might appear the same on the surface, they are anything but. Take some time to reassess if these are values or your vanity talking.

Before you can determine if your environment is serving you, you must first figure out your needs. The former can’t exist without the knowledge of the latter. Indeed, you’re the only one who can determine what’s truly best for you.

Just because you’re a social butterfly doesn’t mean everyone is deserving of your time. Guard your heart and friendship carefully, Gemini. You don’t realize what a valuable asset it really is—but other people certainly do.

An obstacle is looming on the horizon, but don’t let this slow your progress. Despite what your insecurities might be trying to tell you, you are more than capable of handling this challenge. You’ve done it before; you’ll do it again.

Generally speaking, you have an optimistic attitude toward life. So, when you discover you’ve been led astray, it can be particularly disheartening because you didn’t see it coming. Rest assured, Leo, you’ll come out of this stronger than ever.

Learning how to say no is an important part of learning to love yourself. You can’t keep adding more to your plate, waiting for it to eventually collapse. To keep being helpful, you’ll have to learn how to not be helpful (when necessary).

Be wary of tunnel vision, Libra. There’s nothing wrong with a little bit of focus, but make sure you’re not losing sight of everything else in the process. Take some time away from this project to recalibrate your mind.

Despite what your insecurity is telling you, your past failures haven’t dumbed you down. On the contrary, they’ve made you wiser. Having dealt with this before isn’t a reason to second-guess yourself; it’s a reason to trust yourself.

If you’re starting to feel cramped in your current environment, then try somewhere else. But don’t thrash around, taking others down with you just because you’re unhappy. This journey is yours and yours alone, Sag.

You’ve had the skills you’ve needed for this obstacle all along. The stars will reveal where it’s been hiding in your subconscious sometime this week. You’d be wise to listen to the guidance they’re offering, Capricorn.

You’re always so focused on forging your own path. But when’s the last time you took note of where this path is taking you? Without a cause worth rebelling for, you’re just alienating yourself for alienation’s sake.

No one is going to take this next step for you, Pisces. If you want to see progress, then you’ll have to go out and get it. Luckily, the stars are aligning in your favor. You’re stronger and more capable than you think.

