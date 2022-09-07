Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: September 7, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Wednesday, September 7th.

By M. Davis-McAfee
September 7, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
On Wednesday, September 7th, an almost-full waxing Gibbous Moon conjoins with faraway Pluto. This conjunction occurs under Capricorn in the 4th House of Home & Family. Meanwhile, the Sun continues its slow trek under Virgo, recently joined by Venus. Additionally, Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter, Chiron, Eris, and Uranus all remain in retrograde. 

Where does your sign fit into the celestial mix today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Figuring out where you want to go is the first step. Figuring out how to get there is the next. Rather than repeating your beliefs like a hypnotic mantra, try finding real-life, tangible ways to live out these values.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

What’s worse: the temporary discomfort of leaving your comfort zone or the permanent pain of a stagnant existence? Don’t let your stubborn streak turn you into a martyr, Taurus. You’ll be glad you made the change in the end.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

When you support something, you support 100 percent. So, when that “thing” turns out to be different than you thought, it can feel particularly embarrassing. But there’s no shame in admitting you were misled and moving on.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

You’re trying to solve years-old problems in a present-day context. You’ll have to start looking backward, not forward, to get to the bottom of this. The present pain won’t go anywhere until you finally address and heal your old wounds.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Not every endeavor in life will work out perfectly, Leo—no matter the planning, skill, or dumb luck involved. Instead of beating a dead horse, why don’t you try going down another path? You might like the new one better.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Your generosity is admirable, but be wary of giving outside of your means. There’s no point in digging yourself into a hole for the sake of helping others out of theirs. Eventually, you’ll both end up stuck.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

You are incredibly sensitive to the temperaments of those around you. Don’t underestimate their effects on your overall well-being. How do you feel around certain people? If it’s unsafe or unhappy, then it’s time to sever ties.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

You’re not going to get out of emotional vulnerability this time, Scorpio. The universe is presenting you with an opportunity to get real. Don’t let your instinctual “I don’t care” defense mechanism brush this one off, too.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

While it’s true that you often lead the way, don’t be so naive as to think you’ll never need to follow. Pay attention to the lessons those around you are trying to teach you. Everyone always has room to grow.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

It’s time to join your skills and weaknesses, Cap. This emotional dilemma could benefit from your no-nonsense pragmatism. In the same vein, your cut-and-dry perspective could use a little softening up. It’s all about balance.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Realizing where the problem is isn’t enough, Aquarius. If you want this to go away for good, then you’ll have to face this obstacle head-on. There’s no cold shouldering your way out of this one.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

The stars are aligning for a transformative emotional awakening, Pisces. Keep your heart and mind open as the signs present themselves to you. Most importantly, pay attention to how you feel and wish to feel.

