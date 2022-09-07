Your Daily Horoscope: September 7, 2022

On Wednesday, September 7th, an almost-full waxing Gibbous Moon conjoins with faraway Pluto. This conjunction occurs under Capricorn in the 4th House of Home & Family. Meanwhile, the Sun continues its slow trek under Virgo, recently joined by Venus. Additionally, Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter, Chiron, Eris, and Uranus all remain in retrograde.

Where does your sign fit into the celestial mix today?

Figuring out where you want to go is the first step. Figuring out how to get there is the next. Rather than repeating your beliefs like a hypnotic mantra, try finding real-life, tangible ways to live out these values.

What’s worse: the temporary discomfort of leaving your comfort zone or the permanent pain of a stagnant existence? Don’t let your stubborn streak turn you into a martyr, Taurus. You’ll be glad you made the change in the end.

When you support something, you support 100 percent. So, when that “thing” turns out to be different than you thought, it can feel particularly embarrassing. But there’s no shame in admitting you were misled and moving on.

You’re trying to solve years-old problems in a present-day context. You’ll have to start looking backward, not forward, to get to the bottom of this. The present pain won’t go anywhere until you finally address and heal your old wounds.

Not every endeavor in life will work out perfectly, Leo—no matter the planning, skill, or dumb luck involved. Instead of beating a dead horse, why don’t you try going down another path? You might like the new one better.

Your generosity is admirable, but be wary of giving outside of your means. There’s no point in digging yourself into a hole for the sake of helping others out of theirs. Eventually, you’ll both end up stuck.

You are incredibly sensitive to the temperaments of those around you. Don’t underestimate their effects on your overall well-being. How do you feel around certain people? If it’s unsafe or unhappy, then it’s time to sever ties.

You’re not going to get out of emotional vulnerability this time, Scorpio. The universe is presenting you with an opportunity to get real. Don’t let your instinctual “I don’t care” defense mechanism brush this one off, too.

While it’s true that you often lead the way, don’t be so naive as to think you’ll never need to follow. Pay attention to the lessons those around you are trying to teach you. Everyone always has room to grow.

It’s time to join your skills and weaknesses, Cap. This emotional dilemma could benefit from your no-nonsense pragmatism. In the same vein, your cut-and-dry perspective could use a little softening up. It’s all about balance.

Realizing where the problem is isn’t enough, Aquarius. If you want this to go away for good, then you’ll have to face this obstacle head-on. There’s no cold shouldering your way out of this one.

The stars are aligning for a transformative emotional awakening, Pisces. Keep your heart and mind open as the signs present themselves to you. Most importantly, pay attention to how you feel and wish to feel.

More From Suggest