Your Daily Horoscope: September 6, 2022

On Tuesday, September 6th, Venus slips into the 12th House of Self-Undoing alongside the Sun. Meanwhile, the Sun continues its days-long standoff with Neptune retrograde. Two Houses over, a waxing Gibbous Moon swings through the 4th House of Home and Family. Indeed, all celestial signs point inward today.

What might your sign find there?

It’s far easier to place the blame on someone else than to accept accountability. After all, a confrontation that doesn’t go in your favor isn’t as fun, right, Aries? There is merit in learning how to be a good winner and loser.

Just because something is comfortable doesn’t mean it’s good for you, Taurus. The stars suggest you reevaluate your external environment. What is serving and uplifting you? And even more importantly, what in your life has been bringing you down?

When life gets too overwhelming, it can be helpful to bring it back to the basics. You can narrow your perspective without losing sight of the bigger picture. Take a second to think about what’s really important and worth chasing.

You are embarking on a new life path, and unfortunately, you won’t be able to take everything with you. Indeed, it’s time to start shedding that which doesn’t benefit you anymore. Focus on how better your journey will be without it.

Your day-to-day has become monotonous and performative. Are you doing the things that truly make you happy? Or are you prattling off the lines you think other people want to hear? The latter isn’t going to get you anywhere, Leo.

Keep riding this productive wave of energy while it lasts, Virgo. The stars are aligning in your favor, and all signs suggest a positive change just ahead. Keep your eyes on the prize, and be wary of falling for distractions.

No one else can determine your moral code for you—that is entirely up to your discretion, Libra. Your opinions and priorities must be entirely rooted in your being, not someone else. So, where do your roots lie?

Is your stoic reputation really worth it if it’s secretly making you unhappy? You’ve pushed aside vulnerability for so long that you’ve convinced yourself you can never achieve it again. But that just isn’t true, Scorpio.

Despite your best efforts, the world doesn’t run on your time. You’ll have to be patient while you wait for your next growth spurt. In the meantime, what insight could you be gleaning from this homeostasis?

Be cautious of acting too quickly today, Capricorn. Our emotions (and adrenaline) have a funny way of obscuring logic until after the fact. Rather than shooting from the hip, take some time to think before responding.

You’ve held out through this long-term struggle, only slightly kicking and screaming. And now, the stars are starting to reveal the purpose of this predicament. This is the most important part—keep your eyes and ears open.

There’s a fine line between digging into your subconscious productively and doing so to wallow. It all depends on what you do with what you find. Will you clear out the skeletons in your closet or add more to the pile?

