Your Daily Horoscope: September 4, 2022

On Sunday, September 4th, Uranus’ retrograde motion strengthens under Taurus in the 8th House of Reincarnation. The 8th House governs mental health, death, and shared resources. Paired with Uranus retrograde, the stars urge us to look deep within ourselves and reflect on our identity, independence, and truths.

What might that look like for your sign today?

Regardless of how much you want it to be this way, some situations don’t call for aggressive action. The universe is signaling for you to slow down. You can either heed its call or undo all the progress you’ve already made.

If something feels off to you, then it likely is. The comfort of familiarity isn’t worth the damage this festering problem will cause. It’s best to nip this in the bud before it blossoms into something uncontrollable and overwhelming.

The hustle and bustle of your daily life is starting to wear you down. The stars urge you to return to nature in whatever way you can—even a few minutes of feeling the breeze and grass on your skin should reset your mind.

Confrontation is never easy, but with close family members, it can seem nearly impossible. But the longer you let this wait, the worse the inevitable falling out will be. Wouldn’t you rather stop the bomb before it goes off?

You have a big heart and deep compassion for others, which makes letting people down particularly difficult for you. Still, you can’t please everyone all the time. Indeed, your feelings are worth considering too, Leo.

It’s not enough to shout your beliefs from a soapbox, Virgo. The only way you’ll truly be satisfied is if you put actions behind your words. So, what are you waiting for? The stars are aligning in your favor today.

Would you stand by and let a friend stay in a negative relationship for as long as you’ve stayed in one yourself? Of course not. It’s high time you start defending your well-being as much as you guard others’.

Life is an ongoing learning process. There will never be a time when everything seems clear, straightforward, and black and white. So, you might as well stop waiting for it and learn to embrace the unknown.

Not everyone has the same goal-oriented mindset that you do, Sag. This also means that not everyone views their relationship with you as transactional as you consider theirs. These are friendships, not barter systems designed for your benefit.

There’s no denying that your list of responsibilities is exhausting. But at least you have the capacity to uphold them. Don’t underestimate your ability to get things done. You’re not underqualified, Cap. You’re just overwhelmed.

It’s much easier to view a setback as a punishment. A punishment is passive—all you have to do is receive it. But a lesson? A lesson requires far more personal responsibility. Do you have enough to learn it?

Even your most negative thoughts toward yourself have an undertone of grandiosity. The quicker you realize that everyone is far more worried about themselves than they are about you, the happier and more comfortable you’ll be.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest