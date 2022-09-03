Suggest

From celebrities' lives to your life, we have you covered.

Shop
Wellness·Self

Your Daily Horoscope: September 3, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Saturday, September 3rd.

M. Davis-McAfee
By M. Davis-McAfee
September 3, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Daily horoscope 9/3

On Saturday, September 3rd, an almost full-quarter Moon moves past its opposition with Uranus just in time for the faraway blue planet to go retrograde. The Sun nears its opposition with Neptune in retrograde a few Houses over. Meanwhile, Mercury and Makemake’s conjunction grows stronger under the 1st House of Self. 

Where does your sign fit into the mix today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

You should enjoy the good times while they’re here, but be wary of growing reckless in your relaxation. Nothing will turn this positive streak sour faster than you not paying attention to your surroundings. Proceed with caution, Aries.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Sometimes, you have to spend a little money to make it. Your frugality is admirable in the right context. But in the wrong context, it could be an impediment keeping you from personal growth. Isn’t that worth the investment?

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Swimming against the tide has never been your forte. So, when you realize you’re starting to spray from the pack, it can cause you to panic. But if your intentions are good, then eventually, you’ll find a different pack better suited for you.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

This financial burden isn’t going to stop nagging at you just by ignoring it. In fact, the longer you wait, the more miserable you’ll feel. It’s better to rip this off like a band-aid so that you can start over fresh and stress-free.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

You tend to deal with pain in one of two ways. Either you bite back with ferocious strength or retreat into your den to lick your wounds. It’s time to find a middle ground between burning bridges and tearing yourself down.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

While it might be true that you’re a bit judgmental, this lends itself to quick thinking when the need arises. Don’t underestimate your ability to get something done, Virgo. If anyone can make this happen, it’s you.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Not everyone will understand your perspective on the high road. From their vantage point, your direction seems misguided. However, don’t let this veer you off course. Stand your ground, and your dedication will pay off.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Not everything is always as it seems, Scorpio. Be cautious of cementing your beliefs too firmly. Life has a funny way of forcing us to reanalyze, reconsider, and redirect. When that time comes, you’ll want to be flexible.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Your big talk will only get you so far, Sag. No matter how high you turn up the charisma, eventually, your actions will have to back up what you say. If you can’t, then maybe it’s time to change your script.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Your mind has internalized your past failures as notches in your armor. But in reality, they were more like stepping stones. Don’t forget to take a step back every now and then and appreciate how far you’ve come.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

The stars suggest it might be time to consider the fact that you’re not always right. Is blazing a trail really worth it if you’re alone on your journey? Believe it or not, there is merit to being part of a group.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Despite how it might feel in the moment, you aren’t weak for having been manipulated. That’s the whole point—those who deceive others are good at it. Appreciate your newfound insight, and work on taking care of yourself.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest

  • ©Copyright 2022
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.