Your Daily Horoscope: September 3, 2022

On Saturday, September 3rd, an almost full-quarter Moon moves past its opposition with Uranus just in time for the faraway blue planet to go retrograde. The Sun nears its opposition with Neptune in retrograde a few Houses over. Meanwhile, Mercury and Makemake’s conjunction grows stronger under the 1st House of Self.

You should enjoy the good times while they’re here, but be wary of growing reckless in your relaxation. Nothing will turn this positive streak sour faster than you not paying attention to your surroundings. Proceed with caution, Aries.

Sometimes, you have to spend a little money to make it. Your frugality is admirable in the right context. But in the wrong context, it could be an impediment keeping you from personal growth. Isn’t that worth the investment?

Swimming against the tide has never been your forte. So, when you realize you’re starting to spray from the pack, it can cause you to panic. But if your intentions are good, then eventually, you’ll find a different pack better suited for you.

This financial burden isn’t going to stop nagging at you just by ignoring it. In fact, the longer you wait, the more miserable you’ll feel. It’s better to rip this off like a band-aid so that you can start over fresh and stress-free.

You tend to deal with pain in one of two ways. Either you bite back with ferocious strength or retreat into your den to lick your wounds. It’s time to find a middle ground between burning bridges and tearing yourself down.

While it might be true that you’re a bit judgmental, this lends itself to quick thinking when the need arises. Don’t underestimate your ability to get something done, Virgo. If anyone can make this happen, it’s you.

Not everyone will understand your perspective on the high road. From their vantage point, your direction seems misguided. However, don’t let this veer you off course. Stand your ground, and your dedication will pay off.

Not everything is always as it seems, Scorpio. Be cautious of cementing your beliefs too firmly. Life has a funny way of forcing us to reanalyze, reconsider, and redirect. When that time comes, you’ll want to be flexible.

Your big talk will only get you so far, Sag. No matter how high you turn up the charisma, eventually, your actions will have to back up what you say. If you can’t, then maybe it’s time to change your script.

Your mind has internalized your past failures as notches in your armor. But in reality, they were more like stepping stones. Don’t forget to take a step back every now and then and appreciate how far you’ve come.

The stars suggest it might be time to consider the fact that you’re not always right. Is blazing a trail really worth it if you’re alone on your journey? Believe it or not, there is merit to being part of a group.

Despite how it might feel in the moment, you aren’t weak for having been manipulated. That’s the whole point—those who deceive others are good at it. Appreciate your newfound insight, and work on taking care of yourself.

