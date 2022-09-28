Your Daily Horoscope: September 28, 2022

On Wednesday, September 28th, the faintest sliver of a waxing crescent Moon crosses Haumea’s path. Haumea is a small celestial body that governs intuition and instincts. This lunar conjunction and the Sun are currently in the 1st House of Self, suggesting a possible directional shift in our life paths. Today, the stars urge you to do what feels good and right—and only that.

What might that be for your sign?

This conflict isn’t going to go away if you ignore it. But on the other hand, acting too aggressively might be like pouring gasoline on a flame. Stay true to your values today. If that means leaning on your friends for support, then do it.

You pay close attention to your external environment. However, your internal environment could use some sprucing up. Find some time to recalibrate today. You’ve been bottling this up for a while now, and it’s time to release it.

When nothing seems to be going right, go left. You’re an incredibly creative and imaginative person. Don’t let this obstacle convince you otherwise. The solution you seek is likely hiding somewhere outside the box, Gemini.

Your intuition is incredibly keen, Cancer—use it. Keep a close watch on your internal metrics. How do you feel? What sensations do you notice? How do they change in different spaces? These insights will lead you in the right direction.

Don’t underestimate the value of doing things you love outside of financial or professional obligations. If the time to do so won’t present itself to you, then you’ll have to go looking for yourself. There might be more than you realize.

The more you can separate your ego from this mix-up, the better. Taking this personally is counterproductive. Not only will it not make you feel better. But it’s also going to alienate those around you. So, why bother?

You sense that something is off, but you’re choosing not to act. While you can ignore your intuition all you want, it won’t make this problem disappear. You’re sacrificing your inner peace for no reason, Libra.

There will always be a million reasons as to why now isn’t the best time to start a new endeavor. Stop waiting for the picture-perfect moment where all the stars align. You’ll have to kickstart this metamorphosis yourself.

Pay close attention to your negative judgments of others, Sag. These critiques are often evaluations of ourselves that we misplace onto others. Rather than focusing on how they can fix themselves, consider how you could improve.

No one’s life path is completely straight. Twists, turns, and switchbacks are natural. And despite how scary they might seem in the moment, these shifts usually turn out to be for the positive. Go with the flow, Cap.

This battle between your urge for freedom and your responsibility to your commitments won’t go away on its own, Aquarius. On the contrary, you’ll have to decide which is more important: your independence or loyalty?

You’re at the precipice of significant change, Pisces. And unfortunately, only you can decide which way to go next. Root yourself in your values, and keep watch of your emotional state. If you don’t feel good, then move on.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

