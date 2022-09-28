Suggest

At Suggest, we believe that age is power. We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

CultureHoroscopes

Your Daily Horoscope: September 28, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Wednesday, September 28th.

By M. Davis-McAfee
September 28, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Daily horoscope 9/28

On Wednesday, September 28th, the faintest sliver of a waxing crescent Moon crosses Haumea’s path. Haumea is a small celestial body that governs intuition and instincts. This lunar conjunction and the Sun are currently in the 1st House of Self, suggesting a possible directional shift in our life paths. Today, the stars urge you to do what feels good and right—and only that. 

What might that be for your sign?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

This conflict isn’t going to go away if you ignore it. But on the other hand, acting too aggressively might be like pouring gasoline on a flame. Stay true to your values today. If that means leaning on your friends for support, then do it.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

You pay close attention to your external environment. However, your internal environment could use some sprucing up. Find some time to recalibrate today. You’ve been bottling this up for a while now, and it’s time to release it.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

When nothing seems to be going right, go left. You’re an incredibly creative and imaginative person. Don’t let this obstacle convince you otherwise. The solution you seek is likely hiding somewhere outside the box, Gemini.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Your intuition is incredibly keen, Cancer—use it. Keep a close watch on your internal metrics. How do you feel? What sensations do you notice? How do they change in different spaces? These insights will lead you in the right direction.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Don’t underestimate the value of doing things you love outside of financial or professional obligations. If the time to do so won’t present itself to you, then you’ll have to go looking for yourself. There might be more than you realize.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

The more you can separate your ego from this mix-up, the better. Taking this personally is counterproductive. Not only will it not make you feel better. But it’s also going to alienate those around you. So, why bother?

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

You sense that something is off, but you’re choosing not to act. While you can ignore your intuition all you want, it won’t make this problem disappear. You’re sacrificing your inner peace for no reason, Libra.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

There will always be a million reasons as to why now isn’t the best time to start a new endeavor. Stop waiting for the picture-perfect moment where all the stars align. You’ll have to kickstart this metamorphosis yourself.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Pay close attention to your negative judgments of others, Sag. These critiques are often evaluations of ourselves that we misplace onto others. Rather than focusing on how they can fix themselves, consider how you could improve.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

No one’s life path is completely straight. Twists, turns, and switchbacks are natural. And despite how scary they might seem in the moment, these shifts usually turn out to be for the positive. Go with the flow, Cap.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

This battle between your urge for freedom and your responsibility to your commitments won’t go away on its own, Aquarius. On the contrary, you’ll have to decide which is more important: your independence or loyalty?

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

You’re at the precipice of significant change, Pisces. And unfortunately, only you can decide which way to go next. Root yourself in your values, and keep watch of your emotional state. If you don’t feel good, then move on.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest

  • ©Copyright 2022
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.