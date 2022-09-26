Your Daily Horoscope: September 26, 2022

On Monday, September 26th, the dark Moon slips behind the Sun in the 1st House of Self. Dark Moons signify rest, recharging, and recalibration. Tucked away behind the ego-driven Sun, the stars urge us to give our shadow selves ample grace and solace today. At the same time, however, they offer a crucial reminder: while our feelings are valid, our actions aren’t always.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

Life certainly has its share of blatantly unfair moments. Instead of grieving these perceived injustices, consider how this might benefit you in the long run. How could this experience help you better navigate the path ahead?

There’s no need to weigh down the load you’re carrying just for the sake of saying yes. You have every right to say no, Taurus. In fact, considering the burden you’re already bearing, you should say no every now and then.

As tempting as it might be to lash out at the ones closest to you, remember that these people are on your team. You can witness these negative emotions without dragging others down with you. Let them lift you up instead.

Your emotions are feeling particularly raw today; treat them accordingly. Don’t try to brush them off—let them breathe, and be patient with yourself. But also keep in mind that this might not be the best time for major decisions.

In a perfect world, we could cater to our emotions regardless of external circumstances. But a perfect world, this is not. And sometimes, it’s easier to set aside our ego for the time being in order to avoid more disappointment.

So, you acted erroneously on a miscommunication—now what? Rather than trying to find someone to blame, take this as an opportunity to hone your communication skills. How can this teach you to avoid it in the future?

Be cautious of letting your emotions carry you away, Libra. The stars urge you to observe, not act, today. Absorb all you can. Then, collect your thoughts and come up with a game plan. This is not the time to leap without looking.

You’re not beholden to anyone’s expectations—your loved ones, society, or even your own. Indeed, you have the ability and the right to change your life plan however you see fit. So, where do you want to go?

Are you acting within the context of your current relationship or a past one? Just because your feelings are similar doesn’t mean the people are, too. Despite what your insecurities are telling you, the past isn’t doomed to repeat itself.

You know what they say—if you love what you do, then you’ll never work a day in your life. You’ve kept your nose to the grindstone long enough. Now, the stars urge you to consider how your passions could translate into your daily life.

The only way off this plateau is to shed the extra weight that’s been holding you back. Emotional weight that is—how much past hurt have you been carrying around for years? It’s time to let it go, Aquarius.

It’s easy to focus on the external, but what about the internal? While the stars don’t suggest you take on unnecessary blame, they do advise witnessing your role in this dilemma. You’ll have to get out of your own way to find a workaround.

