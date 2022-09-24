Your Daily Horoscope: September 24, 2022

On Saturday, September 24th, the final Zodiac House, the 12th House of Self-Undoing, is busy. Not only is this House feeling the vacuum of energy as the Sun crosses into the 1st House under Libra. But Mercury retrograde, Venus, and an almost-dark Moon are also positioned throughout the last House. From miscommunications to bruised egos to lethargy, our subconsciouses will have a lot to reckon with this weekend.

What might that mean for your sign?

Time is precious, and you mustn’t waste it. This means letting go of habits or commitments that, while comfortably familiar, are detrimental to our progress. You’ll be glad you let these things go in the long run.

Be wary of letting your internal projections color your outer perspective, Taurus. It’s crucial that you ensure you’re reacting to reality, not something your insecurities manufactured in your head. Take a second to process before speaking.

Even the slightest trigger can reopen past wounds if you never take the time to heal them. When these moments arise, try to focus less on the emotions and more on what this experience (or pain) is trying to teach you.

Lean into your alone time today, Cancer. Try not to give in to others trying to provoke you. The stars urge you to find someplace quiet to rest and recalibrate. Then, once your battery’s recharged, you can get back to the grind.

Your first instinct is to take everything personally and at face value. But communication is a little trickier than that. Don’t be so quick to assume something is an attack; it could be revealing much more about themselves than you.

The cosmos are crossing all the wires this weekend, Virgo, and you’d be wise to lay low until the chaos clears. Just because the opportunity to engage in conflict is there doesn’t mean you should take it.

Boredom can feel miserable if we dwell on it long enough. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to expand your horizons. But be wary of the illusion of greener grass on the other side. Yours would be, too, if you watered it.

Running into the same conversational impasses can be frustrating, but they can also be glaringly revealing. What does this obstacle reveal about them? What does it reveal about you? How can this information assist both of you?

A minor setback can stall your progress on your life path, but it will not derail it altogether. However, if you let these struggles throw you into a spiral, that might alter your course after all.

Are you trying to accomplish this goal for yourself? Or is this a futile attempt to rectify a past letdown? You can’t change the past, no matter how much you accomplish in the present. So, you might as well stop trying.

If something doesn’t feel right, then it likely isn’t. At the very least, you deserve the opportunity to do a little digging to double-check. Don’t let someone else’s lack of boundaries convince you to let go of yours.

It’s never easy to admit when our habits are holding us back from financial success. Still, assessing our spending, vices, and obligations is an important exercise. If you look closely, you’ll likely find something you can cut out.

