Your Daily Horoscope: September 21, 2022

On Wednesday, September 21st, Mercury retrograde and a waning crescent Moon under Leo allow us the freedom to use our setbacks as stepping stones. What communicative obstacles have you been facing recently? The stars urge you to take stock of your surroundings without giving in to the urge to act. Save the action for later; now is the time for absorbing, learning, and processing.

What does that mean for your sign today?

A close loved one’s predicament is not so different than one in which you’ve previously found yourself. What insights did you glean that you could offer them? The stars provide an overdue opportunity to stretch your empathy muscles.

You have an all-or-nothing personality, leading to missed chances and extreme loyalty. Don’t be so quick to rule out those you might not have considered for your inner circle. Similarly, don’t assume everyone that’s currently there should be.

Miscommunications are often far more mental than we’d like to admit. Be cautious of projecting your insecurities or feelings onto someone else’s words or actions. Don’t fill in the blanks for them; let them present their case their way.

When someone shows you who they are, listen to them. It’s rarely ostentatious or aggressive. On the contrary, it’s usually subtle, passive, and easy to miss. In these cases, it’s best to pay close attention to how you’re feeling.

You can’t walk every life path at once, Leo. Eventually, you’ll have to give up the life that might have been waiting for you down one route for another, more beneficial one. The sooner you let the alternative go, the better you’ll feel.

While your judgmental nature has a bit of a reputation, there are plenty of times when your intuition was correct. The stars don’t suggest burning every bridge you see, but a follow-up or two wouldn’t hurt.

If you don’t remove your ego from this situation, then everything is going to feel like a personal attack. Don’t let your emotions convince you of alternate realities, Libra. It’s important to stay in the moment as objectively as possible.

When you’ve grown accustomed to living on the darker side of life, it can be uncomfortable to try and step into the light. But just because something is familiar doesn’t mean it’s good, Scorpio.

In times of flux, it becomes all the more crucial to hold firm to our beliefs. Transitional stages have a funny way of bringing self-doubt to the surface. Don’t be afraid to lean on your community if you need support.

If you invest too much of your personality into being the ‘doer’ or ‘fixer,’ then periods of rest are going to topple your identity to the ground. Ground yourself in your values, not your daily output.

Because you’re so used to blazing trails, it can be difficult to admit when you’ve fallen behind. Instead, you ignore it to avoid having to admit you were wrong. But until you admit that, you’ll just keep straying further from the path.

Could this extended interpersonal conflict be a sign that you love the idea of the person—not the person themselves? Be wary of letting your imagination get the best of you. You can’t will a person to be someone they’re not.

