Your Daily Horoscope: September 20, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Tuesday, September 20th.

M. Davis-McAfee
September 20, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Daily horoscope 9/20

On Tuesday, September 20th, a waning crescent Moon passes under its ruling sign, Cancer, in the 10th House of Social Status. Two Houses over, the Sun inches over toward Libra, restarting its journey through the 12 Zodiac Houses. Thanks to the finicky Mercury retrograde close by, you can expect communication or technical mishaps throughout this transitional phase. 

What might that look like for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

There is a significant difference between standing up for your beliefs and doing so for your ego. Are you protecting your values or others’ opinions of you? The former begets growth, while the latter all but prevents it.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Not every confrontation has to be a full-out brawl. Where you silently choose to place your energy and focus speaks volumes, Taurus. Let your actions be rooted in love, and let those actions speak for themselves.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Be wary of allowing misinformation to lead you too far astray from your life path. While directional shifts can be crucial, you’d be wise to double-check your facts before making one. All it takes is a simple follow-up.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Not every part of ourselves will follow us through each stage of life, and that’s okay. As our minds and hearts evolve, we must shed the parts that no longer fit. Rather than fighting against this fact, try embracing it.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

You have incredibly high standards; ones that others could never dream of reaching. However, the stars urge you to reassess your “rules.” Are they disaffecting your life in any way? How could you realign them to bring you inner peace?

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

It’s never easy for you to admit when you’ve bitten off more than you can chew. But denying it will only make the effects worse. The sooner you pare back some of your obligations, the less suffocated you’ll feel.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

You constantly look for the good in others. So, when they unexpectedly reveal their darker side, you can take it especially hard. Still, wouldn’t you rather know now than later on when you’re even more invested?

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

There’s nothing wrong with being aspirational, but be wary of letting it cloud your lens on reality. Perhaps you’d have less disappointment to grapple with if you adjusted your expectations slightly. Wouldn’t it be worth a shot to try?

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Success comes in waves, Sag. Even the longest-running crest must break on the sand eventually. Don’t let a minor setback convince you the whole endeavor is pointless. Indeed, you’ve worked far too hard to believe that.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

When your plans go awry, your blame tends to first fall on external factors. But what could you be missing by neglecting to assess your own role in the matter? Certainly, someone as pragmatic as you could appreciate this kind of exercise.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Imagine how much more pleasant your journey might be if you thought of these challenges as launching pads, not sinkholes. How could this obstacle be building a foundation for your values? Try to focus on that.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Your hopeless romanticism can be a great strength. Alternatively, it can be your biggest downfall. By all means, protect and nurture your capacity to love. But remain conscious of its ability to mislead you, Pisces.

